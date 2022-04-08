What to Watch podcast: Severance answers some questions — and raises new ones — in its season finale
Today, the first season of Apple's dark and twisted sci-fi dramedy Severance wraps up, and series creator Dan Erickson gives us a preview of what's to come in season 2.
Meanwhile, Netflix's addictive teen drama Elite returns for its fifth season with a few new students and plenty of secrets, especially related to Armando's (Andrés Velencoso) murder. Killing Eve's four-season run comes to an end, with Eve (Sandra Oh) realizing she might need Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) help to take down the Twelve, and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) trying to save face and get back in the spy game. Courtney B. Vance stars in the new series 61st Street, in which a teen from the south side of Chicago is mistaken as a gang member and the killer of a police officer. And Robin Thede tells us about the new season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which features 20 guest stars in the first episode alone.
Plus: Nikki DeLoach, who stars in the new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flick Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate, tells us what she's watching; entertainment headlines — including RuPaul's Drag Race's big payday and Maya Erskine replacing Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith series; our Sound Bite of the Week courtesy of Pete Davidson and Saturday Night Live; and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, April 8-10
FRIDAY
Streaming
Pinecone & Pony (animated series debut) — Apple TV+
Severance (season finale) — Apple TV+
Central Park (season finale) — Apple TV+
The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (season finale) — Apple TV+
Green Eggs & Ham (season premiere) — Netflix
iCarly (season premiere) — Paramount+
Movies
All the Old Knives — Amazon Prime Video
Metal Lords — Netflix
Ride Till I Die — Digital
As They Made Us — VOD
Coast — VOD
Cow (doc) — VOD
12:30 p.m.
Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- (season premiere) — Crunchyroll
8 p.m.
Undercover Boss (season finale) — CBS
9 p.m.
20/20 — ABC
Magnum P.I. — CBS
10 p.m.
11 p.m.
A Black Lady Sketch Show (season premiere) — HBO/HBO Max
SATURDAY
Streaming
The Repair Shop (season premiere) — Discovery+
11:30 a.m.
Spy x Family (series debut) — Crunchyroll
7:30 p.m.
Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 — Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
A Royal Runaway Romance (movie) — Hallmark Channel
8:30 p.m.
Would I Lie to You? (series debut) — The CW
9 p.m.
Masters of Illusion (season premiere) — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
Portals to Hell (season premiere) — Travel Channel
11:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
Check local listings
Magnificent Beast (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms
8 p.m.
Killing Eve (series finale) — BBC America
The Equalizer — CBS
Tournament of Champions III — Food Network
The Circus — Showtime
Power Book IV: Force — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
The Walking Dead (midseason finale) — AMC
Kandi & the Gang — Bravo
From — Epix
Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate (movie) — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO
Building Roots (series debut) — HGTV
10 p.m.
Transplant — NBC
Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (season finale) — Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
