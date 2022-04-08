Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, Netflix's Elite is back, Killing Eve blows a kiss goodbye, A Black Lady Sketch Show goes big for season 3, and more.

What to Watch podcast: Severance answers some questions — and raises new ones — in its season finale

Today, the first season of Apple's dark and twisted sci-fi dramedy Severance wraps up, and series creator Dan Erickson gives us a preview of what's to come in season 2.

Meanwhile, Netflix's addictive teen drama Elite returns for its fifth season with a few new students and plenty of secrets, especially related to Armando's (Andrés Velencoso) murder. Killing Eve's four-season run comes to an end, with Eve (Sandra Oh) realizing she might need Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) help to take down the Twelve, and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) trying to save face and get back in the spy game. Courtney B. Vance stars in the new series 61st Street, in which a teen from the south side of Chicago is mistaken as a gang member and the killer of a police officer. And Robin Thede tells us about the new season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which features 20 guest stars in the first episode alone.

What to Watch this Weekend, April 8-10

FRIDAY

Streaming

Pinecone & Pony (animated series debut) — Apple TV+

Central Park (season finale) — Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (season finale) — Apple TV+

Green Eggs & Ham (season premiere) — Netflix

Movies

All the Old Knives — Amazon Prime Video

Metal Lords — Netflix

Ride Till I Die — Digital

As They Made Us — VOD

Coast — VOD

Cow (doc) — VOD

12:30 p.m.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- (season premiere) — Crunchyroll

8 p.m.

Undercover Boss (season finale) — CBS

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dateline ("The Hands of a Killer") — NBC

10 p.m.

11 p.m.

SATURDAY

Streaming

The Repair Shop (season premiere) — Discovery+

11:30 a.m.

Spy x Family (series debut) — Crunchyroll

7:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

A Royal Runaway Romance (movie) — Hallmark Channel

8:30 p.m.

Would I Lie to You? (series debut) — The CW

9 p.m.

Masters of Illusion (season premiere) — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

Portals to Hell (season premiere) — Travel Channel

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Check local listings

8 p.m.

The Equalizer — CBS

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Circus — Showtime

Power Book IV: Force — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

From — Epix

Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate (movie) — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

Building Roots (series debut) — HGTV

10 p.m.

61st Street (series debut) — AMC/AMC+

Transplant — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change