What to Watch podcast: Severance answers some questions — and raises new ones — in its season finale

Plus, Netflix's Elite is back, Killing Eve blows a kiss goodbye, A Black Lady Sketch Show goes big for season 3, and more.
By EW Staff April 08, 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT
Today, the first season of Apple's dark and twisted sci-fi dramedy Severance wraps up, and series creator Dan Erickson gives us a preview of what's to come in season 2.

Meanwhile, Netflix's addictive teen drama Elite returns for its fifth season with a few new students and plenty of secrets, especially related to Armando's (Andrés Velencoso) murder. Killing Eve's four-season run comes to an end, with Eve (Sandra Oh) realizing she might need Villanelle's (Jodie Comer) help to take down the Twelve, and Carolyn (Fiona Shaw) trying to save face and get back in the spy game. Courtney B. Vance stars in the new series 61st Street, in which a teen from the south side of Chicago is mistaken as a gang member and the killer of a police officer. And Robin Thede tells us about the new season of A Black Lady Sketch Show, which features 20 guest stars in the first episode alone.

Plus: Nikki DeLoach, who stars in the new Hallmark Movies & Mysteries flick Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate, tells us what she's watching; entertainment headlines — including RuPaul's Drag Race's big payday and Maya Erskine replacing Phoebe Waller-Bridge in Donald Glover's Mr. and Mrs. Smith series; our Sound Bite of the Week courtesy of Pete Davidson and Saturday Night Live; and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, April 8-10

FRIDAY

Streaming

Pinecone & Pony (animated series debut) — Apple TV+

Severance (season finale) — Apple TV+

Central Park (season finale) — Apple TV+

The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey (season finale) — Apple TV+

Woke (season premiere) — Hulu

Green Eggs & Ham (season premiere) — Netflix

Élite (season premiere) — Netflix

iCarly (season premiere) — Paramount+

Movies

All the Old KnivesAmazon Prime Video

Metal LordsNetflix

Ride Till I Die — Digital

As They Made Us — VOD

Coast — VOD

Cow (doc) — VOD

12:30 p.m.

Kaguya-sama: Love Is War -Ultra Romantic- (season premiere) — Crunchyroll

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Undercover Boss (season finale) — CBS

Charmed — The CW

The Blacklist — NBC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 — ABC

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Dynasty — The CW

Dateline ("The Hands of a Killer") — NBC

10 p.m.

Blue Bloods — CBS

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show (season premiere) — HBO/HBO Max

SATURDAY

Streaming

The Repair Shop (season premiere) — Discovery+

11:30 a.m.

Spy x Family (series debut) — Crunchyroll

7:30 p.m.

Nickelodeon's Kids' Choice Awards 2022 — Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

A Royal Runaway Romance (movie) — Hallmark Channel

8:30 p.m.

Would I Lie to You? (series debut) — The CW

9 p.m.

Masters of Illusion (season premiere) — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

Portals to Hell (season premiere) — Travel Channel

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Jake Gyllenhaal, Camila Cabello) — NBC

SUNDAY

Check local listings

Magnificent Beast (doc) — World Channel/PBS app platforms

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Killing Eve (series finale) — BBC America

The Equalizer — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Simpsons — Fox

The Circus — Showtime

Power Book IV: Force — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead (midseason finale) — AMC

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

From — Epix

Bob's Burgers — Fox

Curious Caterer: Dying for Chocolate (movie) — Hallmark Movies & Mysteries

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

Building Roots (series debut) — HGTV

Weakest Link — NBC

Billions (season finale) — Showtime

Outlander — Starz

10 p.m.

The Rookie — ABC

61st Street (series debut) — AMC/AMC+

S.W.A.T. (100th episode) — CBS

Transplant — NBC

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber (season finale) — Showtime

Shining Vale — Starz

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.

