Plus, Chelsea Handler tries her hand at Password, and Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul reveals NBA ref's dark secrets.

What to Watch podcast: Book a session for the series debut of The Patient

On today's What to Watch: Steve Carell plays the therapist to Domhnall Gleeson's patient, who kidnaps his doctor and holds him hostage in the limited series thriller The Patient. The docuseries Untold turns its attention to the scandal involving an NBA referee who was betting on games, in Operation Flagrant Foul. And Chelsea Handler puts her game-playing skills to the test as the celebrity contestant on Password.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Tuesday, August 30

Streaming

The Patient (limited series debut) - Hulu

Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (doc) - Netflix

Love Island USA - Peacock

Movies

Live in Peru (doc) - Digital/VOD

Explorer (movie) - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1

Catfish - MTV

9 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV

10 p.m.

Big Bad Budget Battle - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

Reasonable Doubt - ID

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions - HBO

Password - NBC

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Celebrity Beef - E!

10:30 p.m.

Diana and the Modern Monarchy (special) — NBC News NOW

*times are ET and subject to change