What to Watch podcast: Book a session for the series debut of The Patient
On today's What to Watch: Steve Carell plays the therapist to Domhnall Gleeson's patient, who kidnaps his doctor and holds him hostage in the limited series thriller The Patient. The docuseries Untold turns its attention to the scandal involving an NBA referee who was betting on games, in Operation Flagrant Foul. And Chelsea Handler puts her game-playing skills to the test as the celebrity contestant on Password.
Plus trivia, and entertainment headlines — including an original star of Roseanne and The Conners departing the comedy, Lance Bass and Danielle Fishel's movie about their short-lived '90s romance, new actors joining Eddie Murphy for Beverly Hills Cop 3, Chris Rock revealing he was asked to host 2023 Oscars, and a cheap way to see movies this weekend.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, August 30
Streaming
The Patient (limited series debut) - Hulu
Untold: Operation Flagrant Foul (doc) - Netflix
Love Island USA - Peacock
Movies
Live in Peru (doc) - Digital/VOD
Explorer (movie) - Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Catfish - MTV
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV
10 p.m.
Big Bad Budget Battle - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
Reasonable Doubt - ID
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions - HBO
Password - NBC
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Celebrity Beef - E!
10:30 p.m.
Diana and the Modern Monarchy (special) — NBC News NOW
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others.
