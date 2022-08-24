What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC
On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.
Plus trivia and entertainment headlines — including Paul Rudd's new role on Only Murders in the Building season 3, whether Kenan Thompson thinks he'll play any of his famous SNL characters as Emmys host, and the stars playing Celebrity Jeopardy!.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 24
Streaming
Mo (series debut) - Netflix
Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (doc) - Netflix
Lost Ollie (series debut) - Netflix
Selling the OC (series debut) - Netflix
TMZ No BS: Britney Spears (series debut) - Tubi
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+
All Star Shore - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
9 p.m.
Katrina Babies (doc) - HBO
Farmhouse Fixer (season premiere) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Real Housewives of Dubai - Bravo
The Challenge: USA - CBS
Court Night LIVE - A&E
10 p.m.
Welcome to Wrexham (docuseries debut) - FX
Archer (season premiere) - FXX
Grown-ish - Freeform
Resident Alien - Syfy, USA
Everything's Trash - Freeform
Five Guys a Week - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
