Plus, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take a kick of faith in Welcome to Wrexham and there's Mo where that came from, the series premiere of Mo is streaming now on Netflix.

What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC

On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.

What to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 24

Streaming

Mo (series debut) - Netflix

Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (doc) - Netflix

Lost Ollie (series debut) - Netflix

Selling the OC (series debut) - Netflix

TMZ No BS: Britney Spears (series debut) - Tubi

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

All Star Shore - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Katrina Babies (doc) - HBO

Farmhouse Fixer (season premiere) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Real Housewives of Dubai - Bravo

The Challenge: USA - CBS

Court Night LIVE - A&E

10 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham (docuseries debut) - FX

Archer (season premiere) - FXX

Grown-ish - Freeform

Resident Alien - Syfy, USA

Everything's Trash - Freeform

Five Guys a Week - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change