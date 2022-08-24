What to Watch podcast: Take a trip to glam Newport Beach for the debut of Selling the OC

Plus, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney take a kick of faith in Welcome to Wrexham and there's Mo where that came from, the series premiere of Mo is streaming now on Netflix.
By EW Staff August 24, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch: The Oppenheim Group has been successful at Selling Sunset, now they'll try their hand at Selling the OC on a reality series spin-off — with a whole different group of highly motivated, dramatic real estate brokers. Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney become owners of Wales soccer team Wrexham AFC — see if they're real-life Ted Lassos on the docuseries debut of Welcome to Wrexham. Mo Amer stars in the new comedy Mo, where he plays a Palestinian refugee on the path to citizenship living in Houston.

Plus trivia and entertainment headlines — including Paul Rudd's new role on Only Murders in the Building season 3, whether Kenan Thompson thinks he'll play any of his famous SNL characters as Emmys host, and the stars playing Celebrity Jeopardy!.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 24

Streaming

Mo (series debut) - Netflix

Running With the Devil: The Wild World of John McAfee (doc) - Netflix

Lost Ollie (series debut) - Netflix

Selling the OC (series debut) - Netflix

TMZ No BS: Britney Spears (series debut) - Tubi

Reservation Dogs - Hulu

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

All Star Shore - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Katrina Babies (doc) - HBO

Farmhouse Fixer (season premiere) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Real Housewives of Dubai - Bravo

The Challenge: USA - CBS

Court Night LIVE - A&E

10 p.m.

Welcome to Wrexham (docuseries debut) - FX

Archer (season premiere) - FXX

Grown-ish - Freeform

Resident Alien - Syfy, USA

Everything's Trash - Freeform

Five Guys a Week - Lifetime

