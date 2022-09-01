What to Watch podcast: It's Selena + Chef Gordon Ramsay for season 4's final batch

Plus, sizzling summer season finales, from The Resort to Rap Sh!t.
By EW Staff September 01, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch: Mia and Shawna get closer to their hip-hop dreams in the season finale of Rap Sh!t, Selena Gomez welcomes a culinary icon on her cooking show in person for the first time on HBO Max's Selena + Chef, and we finally get to the bottom of those timey-wimey mysteries in the thrilling conclusion to Peacock's The Resort.

Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including the new trailer for Big Sky season 3 featuring Jensen Ackles as sexy sheriff Beau Arlen, A&E Television Networks suing the team behind On Patrol: Live for copyright infringement, and Sigourney Weaver teasing her "goofy" new character in James Cameron's highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, September 1

Streaming

Pantheon (series debut) - AMC+

Love in the Villa (movie) - Netflix

The Secrets She Keeps (season premiere) - Sundance Now

The Family Business (season premiere) - BET+

MIKE - Hulu

House of Ho - HBO Max

Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+

She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+

Selena + Chef (season finale) - HBO Max

Send Help - ALLBLK

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

The Resort (season finale) - Peacock

Harley Quinn - HBO Max

American Horror Stories - Hulu

8 p.m.

Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel

9 p.m.

60 Days In - A&E

Big Brother - CBS

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

Race for the Championship (docuseries debut) - USA

Little Demon - FXX

Inmate to Roommate - A&E

The Con - ABC

Good Trouble (season finale) - Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

11 p.m.

101 Places to Party Before You Die (season finale) - truTV

