What to Watch podcast: It's Selena + Chef Gordon Ramsay for season 4's final batch
On today's What to Watch: Mia and Shawna get closer to their hip-hop dreams in the season finale of Rap Sh!t, Selena Gomez welcomes a culinary icon on her cooking show in person for the first time on HBO Max's Selena + Chef, and we finally get to the bottom of those timey-wimey mysteries in the thrilling conclusion to Peacock's The Resort.
Plus, trivia and entertainment headlines — including the new trailer for Big Sky season 3 featuring Jensen Ackles as sexy sheriff Beau Arlen, A&E Television Networks suing the team behind On Patrol: Live for copyright infringement, and Sigourney Weaver teasing her "goofy" new character in James Cameron's highly-anticipated Avatar: The Way of Water.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, September 1
Streaming
Pantheon (series debut) - AMC+
Love in the Villa (movie) - Netflix
The Secrets She Keeps (season premiere) - Sundance Now
The Family Business (season premiere) - BET+
MIKE - Hulu
House of Ho - HBO Max
Star Trek: Lower Decks - Paramount+
She-Hulk: Attorney at Law - Disney+
Selena + Chef (season finale) - HBO Max
Send Help - ALLBLK
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
The Resort (season finale) - Peacock
Harley Quinn - HBO Max
American Horror Stories - Hulu
8 p.m.
Battlebots Champions - Discovery Channel
9 p.m.
60 Days In - A&E
Big Brother - CBS
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
Race for the Championship (docuseries debut) - USA
Little Demon - FXX
Inmate to Roommate - A&E
The Con - ABC
Good Trouble (season finale) - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
11 p.m.
101 Places to Party Before You Die (season finale) - truTV
*times are ET and subject to change
