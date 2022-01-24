What to Watch podcast: Secrets of Playboy delves into the dark side of Hugh Hefner's empire
In the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, close friends of Hugh Hefner and ex-girlfriends including Holly Madison, as well as other former Playmates, reveal shocking details of the media magnate's alleged mistreatment of Playmates, as well as cover-ups involving violence and exploitation.
The Good Fight's Christine Baranski and And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon star in the new HBO series The Gilded Age, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes; and season 3 of Snowpiercer debuts with a second train on track to possibly find warmer weather — and series star Daveed Diggs tells us what he's watching.
EW's ranking of the 25 Best TV Theme Songs of the 21st Century is out, and EW's Devan Coggan and Samantha Highfill take you inside the TV shows and songs that made the list, and find out which show (which actually had four different theme songs) landed at no. 1.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including the box office battle between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream, and what one former Jeopardy! champion says is hurting the show — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Hamilton and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Monday, Jan. 24
8 p.m.
March (docuseries debut) — The CW
Kenan — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS
9 p.m.
Secrets of Playboy (docuseries debut) — A&E
4400 — The CW
The Cleaning Lady — Fox
The Gilded Age (series debut) — HBO
That's My Jam — NBC
Snowpiercer (season premiere) — TNT
10 p.m.
Promised Land (series debut) — ABC
NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS
Ordinary Joe (season finale) — NBC
American Dad (season premiere) — TBS
*times are ET and subject to change
