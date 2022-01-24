What to Watch podcast: Secrets of Playboy delves into the dark side of Hugh Hefner's empire

Plus, a new season of Snowpiercer gets rolling and The Gilded Age arrives on HBO.
By EW Staff January 24, 2022 at 08:06 AM EST
In the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, close friends of Hugh Hefner and ex-girlfriends including Holly Madison, as well as other former Playmates, reveal shocking details of the media magnate's alleged mistreatment of Playmates, as well as cover-ups involving violence and exploitation.

The Good Fight's Christine Baranski and And Just Like That's Cynthia Nixon star in the new HBO series The Gilded Age, from Downton Abbey creator Julian Fellowes; and season 3 of Snowpiercer debuts with a second train on track to possibly find warmer weather — and series star Daveed Diggs tells us what he's watching.

EW's ranking of the 25 Best TV Theme Songs of the 21st Century is out, and EW's Devan Coggan and Samantha Highfill take you inside the TV shows and songs that made the list, and find out which show (which actually had four different theme songs) landed at no. 1.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including the box office battle between Spider-Man: No Way Home and Scream, and what one former Jeopardy! champion says is hurting the show — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Hamilton and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Jan. 24

8 p.m.

The Bachelor — ABC

Below Deck — Bravo

The Neighborhood — CBS

March (docuseries debut) — The CW

Kenan — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy (docuseries debut) — A&E

Summer House — Bravo

NCIS — CBS

4400 — The CW

The Cleaning Lady — Fox

The Gilded Age (series debut) — HBO

That's My Jam — NBC

Snowpiercer (season premiere) — TNT

10 p.m.

Promised Land (series debut) — ABC

NCIS: Hawai'i — CBS

Ordinary Joe (season finale) — NBC

American Dad (season premiere) — TBS

*times are ET and subject to change

