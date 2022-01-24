Plus, a new season of Snowpiercer gets rolling and The Gilded Age arrives on HBO.

What to Watch podcast: Secrets of Playboy delves into the dark side of Hugh Hefner's empire

In the A&E docuseries Secrets of Playboy, close friends of Hugh Hefner and ex-girlfriends including Holly Madison, as well as other former Playmates, reveal shocking details of the media magnate's alleged mistreatment of Playmates, as well as cover-ups involving violence and exploitation.

EW's ranking of the 25 Best TV Theme Songs of the 21st Century is out, and EW's Devan Coggan and Samantha Highfill take you inside the TV shows and songs that made the list, and find out which show (which actually had four different theme songs) landed at no. 1.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Hamilton and Snowpiercer star Daveed Diggs is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Monday, Jan. 24

8 p.m.

March (docuseries debut) — The CW

Kenan — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola — CBS

9 p.m.

Secrets of Playboy (docuseries debut) — A&E

4400 — The CW

The Cleaning Lady — Fox

That's My Jam — NBC

10 p.m.

Promised Land (series debut) — ABC

Ordinary Joe (season finale) — NBC

*times are ET and subject to change