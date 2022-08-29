What to Watch podcast: Who will win $1 million on the season finale of American Ninja Warrior?

Plus, Bobby Flay and daughter Sophie find the best eats on the coast of California, and take a nature walk to America's National Parks.

American Ninja Warrior wraps up its latest season and crowns a new $1 million champ.

On today's What to Watch: Find out who the big winners were at the 2022 MTV VMAs. American Ninja Warrior wraps up its latest season and crowns a new $1 million champ. Bobby Flay and his daughter explore downtown Los Angeles and scope out the famous Langer's Deli on Bobby and Sophie on the Coast. Garth Brooks narrates the National Geographic series American's National Parks, exploring some of the country's lesser-known parks.

What to watch on Monday, Aug. 29

Streaming

Darby and Joan (season finale) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

The Bachelorette - ABC

American Ninja Warrior (season finale) - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

9 p.m.

America's National Parks (series debut) - National Geographic

Keep This Between Us (docuseries debut) - Freeform

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

SMOTHERED - TLC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

10 p.m.

My True Crime Story (season premiere) - VH1

Claim to Fame - ABC

Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change