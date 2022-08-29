What to Watch podcast: Who will win $1 million on the season finale of American Ninja Warrior?
On today's What to Watch: Find out who the big winners were at the 2022 MTV VMAs. American Ninja Warrior wraps up its latest season and crowns a new $1 million champ. Bobby Flay and his daughter explore downtown Los Angeles and scope out the famous Langer's Deli on Bobby and Sophie on the Coast. Garth Brooks narrates the National Geographic series American's National Parks, exploring some of the country's lesser-known parks.
Plus trivia, This Week in Entertainment History, and entertainment headlines — including J.K. Rowling revealing why she declined to be part of the Harry Potter reunion special, the role Michael Jackson once wanted to play in an adaptation of The Sandman, and Netflix cancels the Resident Evil series.
What to watch on Monday, Aug. 29
Streaming
Darby and Joan (season finale) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
The Bachelorette - ABC
American Ninja Warrior (season finale) - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
9 p.m.
America's National Parks (series debut) - National Geographic
Keep This Between Us (docuseries debut) - Freeform
Bobby and Sophie on the Coast - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Kevin Can F**k Himself - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
SMOTHERED - TLC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
10 p.m.
My True Crime Story (season premiere) - VH1
Claim to Fame - ABC
Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
