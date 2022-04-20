Plus, the latest edition of The Real World Homecoming heads to New Orleans, and a dramatic reunion begins for The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Natasha Lyonne is back today for the second season of her Netflix comedy Russian Doll, and her character Nadia discovers she can now time-travel to periods she never lived through.

Meanwhile, the The Real Housewives of Orange County kicks off the first part of its reunion, in which Heather and Noella are still going at each other, Shannon and Gina can't seem to move on past their issues, and Shannon's dress causes problems before cameras even start rolling. And the cast of MTV's The Real World: New Orleans also reunite — but after many, many years — for a new season on Paramount+.

What to Watch on Wednesday, April 20

Streaming

All on the Table (series premiere) — Discovery+

Conversations With a Killer: The John Wayne Gacy Tapes (docuseries debut) — Netflix

Movies

Surviving Theater 9 (doc) — Digital/VOD

Check local listings

Changing Planet (special) — PBS

8 p.m.

Freddie Mercury: The Final Act (special) — The CW

Cypress Hill: Insane in the Brain (doc) — Showtime

8:30 p.m.

The Wonder Years — ABC

9 p.m.

Beyond the Edge — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

Snowfall (season finale) — FX

Tumbleweeds With Killer Mike (docuseries debut) — VICE TV

