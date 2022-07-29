What to Watch podcast: The 'Queen of all Queens' is crowned on the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 season finale
Monet X Change, Shea Coulee, Jinkx Monsoon, and Trinity the Tuck compete in the Lip Sync LalapaRUza Smackdown to compete for the title of 'Queen of all Queens' and the $200,000 prize on the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: All Winners.
Four girls travel to the future on the Amazon Prime Video series Paper Girls, based on the popular comic book. Kevin Bacon is back for a new series of his Showtime drama City on a Hill, where he's a corrupt FBI agent who's trying to use Boston's criminal justice system to his advantage. Neil Patrick Harris stars in Darren Star's new comedy Uncoupled, where he's trying to figure out life as a newly single man in his 40s. Riverdale wraps up its sixth season with Archie and the gang trying to stop a comet from destroying their town.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Elisabeth Hasselbeck's return to The View, Oscar winner Troy Kotsur's new series, Krysten Ritter's big role on the Orphan Black spin-off Echoes, who Madonna wants to direct her biopic, the cancellation of The Wilds, and the death of Emmy and Tony winner Mary Alice — our Sound Bite of the Week from the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever trailer, and trivia.
What to watch on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31
FRIDAY
Streaming
Trying - Apple TV+
Black Bird - Apple TV+
Conjuring Kesha - discovery+
Top Gear America - MotorTrend+
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
Loot - Apple TV+
Physical - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season finale) - Paramount+
Movies
Not Okay - Hulu
Honor Society - Paramount+
Purple Hearts - Netflix
My Tree - Digital/VOD
Paradise Highway - In theaters/Digital/VOD
DC League of Super Pets - In theaters
Vengeance - In theaters
8 p.m.
Ready to Love (season premiere) - OWN
9 p.m.
César Millán: Better Human Better Dog - National Geographic
Life After Lockup (season premiere) - WEtv
NYC Point Gods (documentary) - Showtime
Love Island - Peacock
10 p.m.
Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO
10:30 p.m.
Super Sized Salon (series debut) - WEtv
11 p.m.
The Rehearsal - HBO
Check Local Listings
American Anthems (season finale) - PBS
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
7 p.m.
Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island (series debut) - Nickelodeon
8 p.m.
History of the World: The Middle Ages - Smithsonian Channel
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (season finale) - Lifetime
9 p.m.
Steal This House - HGTV
On Patrol: Live - Reelz
Love Island - Peacock
Love & Marriage: DC (season finale) - OWN
10 p.m.
Black Love - OWN
SUNDAY
90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
Evil - Paramount+
7 p.m.
Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo
Big Brother - CBS
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
Riverdale (season finale) - The CW
9 p.m.
$100,000 Pyramid - ABC
Westworld - HBO
Women Who Rock (season finale) - EPIX
Renovation Island - HGTV
Colosseum (docuseries debut) - History
The Chi - Showtime
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Crazy Rich Ancients - History
City on a Hill (season premiere) - Showtime
P-Valley - Starz
11 p.m.
WWE Smack Talk - A&E
Flatbush Misdemeanors - Showtime
*times are ET and subject to change
