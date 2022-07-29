Plus, head back to the '80s for the premiere of Paper Girls, Riverdale closes out its sixth season, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: The 'Queen of all Queens' is crowned on the RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 season finale

Monet X Change, Shea Coulee, Jinkx Monsoon, and Trinity the Tuck compete in the Lip Sync LalapaRUza Smackdown to compete for the title of 'Queen of all Queens' and the $200,000 prize on the season finale of RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars: All Winners.

Four girls travel to the future on the Amazon Prime Video series Paper Girls, based on the popular comic book. Kevin Bacon is back for a new series of his Showtime drama City on a Hill, where he's a corrupt FBI agent who's trying to use Boston's criminal justice system to his advantage. Neil Patrick Harris stars in Darren Star's new comedy Uncoupled, where he's trying to figure out life as a newly single man in his 40s. Riverdale wraps up its sixth season with Archie and the gang trying to stop a comet from destroying their town.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Friday, July 29 through Sunday, July 31

FRIDAY

Streaming

Trying - Apple TV+

Black Bird - Apple TV+

Conjuring Kesha - discovery+

Top Gear America - MotorTrend+

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Loot - Apple TV+

Physical - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars (season finale) - Paramount+

Movies

Not Okay - Hulu

Honor Society - Paramount+

Purple Hearts - Netflix

My Tree - Digital/VOD

Paradise Highway - In theaters/Digital/VOD

DC League of Super Pets - In theaters

Vengeance - In theaters

8 p.m.

Ready to Love (season premiere) - OWN

9 p.m.

César Millán: Better Human Better Dog - National Geographic

Life After Lockup (season premiere) - WEtv

NYC Point Gods (documentary) - Showtime

Love Island - Peacock

10 p.m.

Real Time With Bill Maher - HBO

10:30 p.m.

Super Sized Salon (series debut) - WEtv

11 p.m.

The Rehearsal - HBO

Check Local Listings

American Anthems (season finale) - PBS

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

7 p.m.

Are You Afraid of the Dark?: Ghost Island (series debut) - Nickelodeon

8 p.m.

History of the World: The Middle Ages - Smithsonian Channel

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin (season finale) - Lifetime

9 p.m.

Steal This House - HGTV

On Patrol: Live - Reelz

Love Island - Peacock

Love & Marriage: DC (season finale) - OWN

10 p.m.

Black Love - OWN

SUNDAY

90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

Evil - Paramount+

7 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

The Real Housewives of Atlanta - Bravo

Big Brother - CBS

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

Riverdale (season finale) - The CW

9 p.m.

$100,000 Pyramid - ABC

Westworld - HBO

Women Who Rock (season finale) - EPIX

Renovation Island - HGTV

Colosseum (docuseries debut) - History

The Chi - Showtime

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Crazy Rich Ancients - History

City on a Hill (season premiere) - Showtime

P-Valley - Starz

11 p.m.

WWE Smack Talk - A&E

Flatbush Misdemeanors - Showtime

*times are ET and subject to change