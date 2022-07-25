What to Watch podcast: H2Oh No! Natalie Portman attempts Running Wild With Bear Grylls
Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman appears on the Running Wild With Bear Grylls season premiere, where the two are on a journey in Utah's Escalante Desert — and Portman learns a less-than-desirable but better-than-nothing way to filter dirty water.
On the season finale of HBO's Irma Vep, starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, actress Mira is fed up with the production of her French TV show, and now that she's dawning the iconic black catsuit, she's able to walk through walls and listen in on other peoples conversations. And it's the largest group date in Bachelorette history as Gabby and Rachel start figuring out which of the men are into which of them while trying to keep their feelings at bay for the guys.
Plus entertainment headlines — including details on Marvel Phase 5, including Ant-Man, Captain America, Daredevil, and more; the return of The Walking Dead alums Andrew Lincoln and Danai Gurira for a new series; Nope's big weekend at the box office; and the death of a former Naked and Afraid contestant — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, July 25
12 a.m.
Tuca & Bertie - Adult Swim
8 p.m.
Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (series debut) - National Geographic
Basketball Wives - VH1
The Bachelorette - ABC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
9 p.m.
Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (season premiere) - National Geographic
Irma Vep - HBO
BBQ USA - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Better Call Saul - AMC
Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - VH1
10 p.m.
World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (series debut) - National Geographic
Claim to Fame - ABC
Phrogging: Hider in My House (series debut) - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
