What to Watch podcast: H2Oh No! Natalie Portman attempts Running Wild With Bear Grylls

Plus, Irma Vep pounces one last time on the season finale, and boys can be brazen on The Bachelorette.

Thor: Love and Thunder star Natalie Portman appears on the Running Wild With Bear Grylls season premiere, where the two are on a journey in Utah's Escalante Desert — and Portman learns a less-than-desirable but better-than-nothing way to filter dirty water.

On the season finale of HBO's Irma Vep, starring Oscar winner Alicia Vikander, actress Mira is fed up with the production of her French TV show, and now that she's dawning the iconic black catsuit, she's able to walk through walls and listen in on other peoples conversations. And it's the largest group date in Bachelorette history as Gabby and Rachel start figuring out which of the men are into which of them while trying to keep their feelings at bay for the guys.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, July 25

12 a.m.

Tuca & Bertie - Adult Swim

8 p.m.

Gordon Ramsay: Uncharted Showdown (series debut) - National Geographic

Basketball Wives - VH1

The Bachelorette - ABC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

9 p.m.

Running Wild With Bear Grylls: The Challenge (season premiere) - National Geographic

Irma Vep - HBO

BBQ USA - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Better Call Saul - AMC

Caught in the Act: Unfaithful - VH1

10 p.m.

World of Flavor With Big Moe Cason (series debut) - National Geographic

Claim to Fame - ABC

Phrogging: Hider in My House (series debut) - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change