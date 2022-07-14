What to Watch podcast: It's the end of the world on the series debut of Resident Evil
Netflix debuts its Resident Evil series, based on the popular video game of the same name — this one focusing on twins Billie and Jade, whose father gets a job at Umbrella Corporation, which unleashes the zombie-creating T-Virus. FBoy Island is back for more debauchery, as three women have to pick the nice guys from the not-so-nice guys — hopefully they'll pick the nice ones and walk away with $100,000. And the new docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons examines the company's decline and the involvement of its former owner, Lex Wexner, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.
Johnson and Bosch star Deji LaRay, and 101 Places to Party Before You Die hosts Adam Pally and Gabrus all tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including our new cover featuring the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon and our exclusive look at Numenor in the Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, as well as what Wendy Williams thought about the final episode of her talk show, and Adam Sandler's big screen reunion with Idina Menzel — and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, July 14
Streaming
Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons (docuseries debut) - Hulu
Resident Evil (series debut) - Netflix
FBoy Island (season premiere) - HBO Max
Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (series debut) - Netflix
Hart to Heart (season premiere) - Peacock
The Bond (docuseries debut) - Discovery+
All the Queen's Men (season premiere) - BET+
Running While Black: We Run Things - Vice TV
Moonhaven (series debut) - AMC+
Players - Paramount+
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club - Peacock
The Split - Sundance Now
The Orville - Hulu
Top Gear - AMC+
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Press Your Luck - ABC
9 p.m.
Buckhead Shore - MTV
Southern Charm - Bravo
Generation Gap - ABC
10 p.m.
Me or the Menu - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Good Trouble - Freeform
The Old Man - FX
10:30 p.m.
101 Places to Party Before You Die (series debut) - truTV
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments