What to Watch podcast: It's the end of the world on the series debut of Resident Evil

Netflix debuts its Resident Evil series, based on the popular video game of the same name — this one focusing on twins Billie and Jade, whose father gets a job at Umbrella Corporation, which unleashes the zombie-creating T-Virus. FBoy Island is back for more debauchery, as three women have to pick the nice guys from the not-so-nice guys — hopefully they'll pick the nice ones and walk away with $100,000. And the new docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons examines the company's decline and the involvement of its former owner, Lex Wexner, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

What to watch on Thursday, July 14

Streaming

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Resident Evil (series debut) - Netflix

FBoy Island (season premiere) - HBO Max

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (series debut) - Netflix

Hart to Heart (season premiere) - Peacock

The Bond (docuseries debut) - Discovery+

All the Queen's Men (season premiere) - BET+

Running While Black: We Run Things - Vice TV

Moonhaven (series debut) - AMC+

Players - Paramount+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club - Peacock

The Split - Sundance Now

The Orville - Hulu

Top Gear - AMC+

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Press Your Luck - ABC

9 p.m.

Buckhead Shore - MTV

Southern Charm - Bravo

Generation Gap - ABC

10 p.m.

Me or the Menu - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Good Trouble - Freeform

The Old Man - FX

10:30 p.m.

101 Places to Party Before You Die (series debut) - truTV

*times are ET and subject to change