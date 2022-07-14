What to Watch podcast: It's the end of the world on the series debut of Resident Evil

Plus, take a trip back to FBoy Island, and uncover secrets and scandals on Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons.
By EW Staff July 14, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Netflix debuts its Resident Evil series, based on the popular video game of the same name — this one focusing on twins Billie and Jade, whose father gets a job at Umbrella Corporation, which unleashes the zombie-creating T-Virus. FBoy Island is back for more debauchery, as three women have to pick the nice guys from the not-so-nice guys — hopefully they'll pick the nice ones and walk away with $100,000. And the new docuseries Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons examines the company's decline and the involvement of its former owner, Lex Wexner, and his ties to Jeffrey Epstein.

Johnson and Bosch star Deji LaRay, and 101 Places to Party Before You Die hosts Adam Pally and Gabrus all tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including our new cover featuring the Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon and our exclusive look at Numenor in the Lord of the Rings series The Rings of Power, as well as what Wendy Williams thought about the final episode of her talk show, and Adam Sandler's big screen reunion with Idina Menzel — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, July 14

Streaming

Victoria's Secret: Angels and Demons (docuseries debut) - Hulu

Resident Evil (series debut) - Netflix

FBoy Island (season premiere) - HBO Max

Kung Fu Panda: The Dragon Knight (series debut) - Netflix

Hart to Heart (season premiere) - Peacock

The Bond (docuseries debut) - Discovery+

All the Queen's Men (season premiere) - BET+

Running While Black: We Run Things - Vice TV

Moonhaven (series debut) - AMC+

Players - Paramount+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club - Peacock

The Split - Sundance Now

The Orville - Hulu

Top Gear - AMC+

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Press Your Luck - ABC

9 p.m.

Buckhead Shore - MTV

Southern Charm - Bravo

Generation Gap - ABC

10 p.m.

Me or the Menu - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Good Trouble - Freeform

The Old Man - FX

10:30 p.m.

101 Places to Party Before You Die (series debut) - truTV

*times are ET and subject to change

