What to Watch podcast: Alan Tudyk's Resident Alien returns to Earth for season 2

Plus, Poison Mary and Poison Ivy unite on a damn good Batwoman, and Astrid & Lilly Save the World in a new Syfy series.
By EW Staff January 26, 2022 at 08:50 AM EST
Advertisement

Alan Tudyk is back for a new season of Syfy's Resident Alien, but this time, instead of trying to kill Earth's inhabitants, his character Harry — who's posing as a doctor — is trying to protect humans, especially his friend Asta.

Meanwhile, on the CW's Batwoman, as if Ryan's new romantic entanglement wasn't enough, the superhero is in a race against time after Poison Ivy and Poison Mary form a new alliance and plot to drown the industrial district of Gotham City. Plus, we offer some trivia about the infamous Poison Ivy.

And on the new comedy Astrid & Lilly Save the World, two high school friends are also monster hunters who accidentally open a portal to another dimension, unleashing all kinds of creepy creatures.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Bravo firing Real House of Salt Lake City's Jennie, a new Percy Jackson adaptation getting the green light, and Disney responding to Peter Dinklage's criticism of a live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake starring West Side Story's Rachel Zegler.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus see a clip from tonight's episode of Batwoman, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, Jan. 26

8 p.m.

Let's Make a Deal Primetime (special) — CBS

DC's Legends of Tomorrow — The CW

I Can See Your Voice — Fox

9 p.m.

Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 2) — Bravo

The Amazing Race — CBS

Batwoman — The CW

Next Level Chef — Fox

Resident Alien (season premiere) — Syfy

10 p.m.

Good Sam — CBS

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (series debut) — Syfy

Streaming

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda (season premiere) — Discovery+

The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com