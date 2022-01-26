Plus, Poison Mary and Poison Ivy unite on a damn good Batwoman, and Astrid & Lilly Save the World in a new Syfy series.

Alan Tudyk is back for a new season of Syfy's Resident Alien, but this time, instead of trying to kill Earth's inhabitants, his character Harry — who's posing as a doctor — is trying to protect humans, especially his friend Asta.

Meanwhile, on the CW's Batwoman, as if Ryan's new romantic entanglement wasn't enough, the superhero is in a race against time after Poison Ivy and Poison Mary form a new alliance and plot to drown the industrial district of Gotham City. Plus, we offer some trivia about the infamous Poison Ivy.

And on the new comedy Astrid & Lilly Save the World, two high school friends are also monster hunters who accidentally open a portal to another dimension, unleashing all kinds of creepy creatures.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus see a clip from tonight's episode of Batwoman, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, Jan. 26

8 p.m.

Let's Make a Deal Primetime (special) — CBS

I Can See Your Voice — Fox

9 p.m.

Next Level Chef — Fox

Resident Alien (season premiere) — Syfy

10 p.m.

Good Sam — CBS

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (series debut) — Syfy

Streaming

American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda (season premiere) — Discovery+

The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+

*times are ET and subject to change