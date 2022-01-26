What to Watch podcast: Alan Tudyk's Resident Alien returns to Earth for season 2
Alan Tudyk is back for a new season of Syfy's Resident Alien, but this time, instead of trying to kill Earth's inhabitants, his character Harry — who's posing as a doctor — is trying to protect humans, especially his friend Asta.
Meanwhile, on the CW's Batwoman, as if Ryan's new romantic entanglement wasn't enough, the superhero is in a race against time after Poison Ivy and Poison Mary form a new alliance and plot to drown the industrial district of Gotham City. Plus, we offer some trivia about the infamous Poison Ivy.
And on the new comedy Astrid & Lilly Save the World, two high school friends are also monster hunters who accidentally open a portal to another dimension, unleashing all kinds of creepy creatures.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Bravo firing Real House of Salt Lake City's Jennie, a new Percy Jackson adaptation getting the green light, and Disney responding to Peter Dinklage's criticism of a live-action Snow White and the Seven Dwarves remake starring West Side Story's Rachel Zegler.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus see a clip from tonight's episode of Batwoman, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, Jan. 26
8 p.m.
Let's Make a Deal Primetime (special) — CBS
I Can See Your Voice — Fox
9 p.m.
Vanderpump Rules (reunion, part 2) — Bravo
Next Level Chef — Fox
Resident Alien (season premiere) — Syfy
10 p.m.
Good Sam — CBS
Astrid & Lilly Save the World (series debut) — Syfy
Streaming
American Detective With Lt. Joe Kenda (season premiere) — Discovery+
The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+
*times are ET and subject to change
