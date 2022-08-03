What to Watch podcast: Hit the road for a new season of Reservation Dogs
Reservation Dogs, from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, returns for its second season with Elora and her enemy-turned-friend Jackie deciding to make a run for it. Toy Story prequel Lightyear — an origin story about the heroic space ranger, voiced here by Chris Evans — makes its streaming debut. The docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 examines the violence and destruction that tarnished the music festival anniversary.
The Wheel director Steve Pink tells us what he's watching. Plus more entertainment headlines — including the Batgirl movie getting shelved, Jake Gyllenhaal starring in a Road House remake, and Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis join the Haunted Mansion movie — and trivia.
What to watch on Wednesday, August 3
Streaming
Reservation Dogs (season premiere) - Hulu
Lightyear (streaming debut) - Disney+
Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 (docuseries debut) - Netflix
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+
All Star Shore - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Uncle From Another World - Netflix
Check Local Listings
The Green Planet (season finale) - PBS
8 p.m.
CMA Fest (special) - ABC
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Crank Yankers - Comedy Central
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
The Challenge: USA - CBS
10 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
More Power - History Channel
Everything's Trash - Freeform
Five Guys a Week - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
