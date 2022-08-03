What to Watch podcast: Hit the road for a new season of Reservation Dogs

Plus, peace turns to pain on Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 and to infinity and Disney+, Lightyear is now streaming.
By EW Staff August 03, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Reservation Dogs, from Taika Waititi and Sterlin Harjo, returns for its second season with Elora and her enemy-turned-friend Jackie deciding to make a run for it. Toy Story prequel Lightyear — an origin story about the heroic space ranger, voiced here by Chris Evans — makes its streaming debut. The docuseries Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 examines the violence and destruction that tarnished the music festival anniversary.

The Wheel director Steve Pink tells us what he's watching. Plus more entertainment headlines — including the Batgirl movie getting shelved, Jake Gyllenhaal starring in a Road House remake, and Jared Leto and Jamie Lee Curtis join the Haunted Mansion movie — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Wednesday, August 3

Streaming

Reservation Dogs (season premiere) - Hulu

Lightyear (streaming debut) - Disney+

Trainwreck: Woodstock '99 (docuseries debut) - Netflix

High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+

All Star Shore - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Uncle From Another World - Netflix

Check Local Listings

The Green Planet (season finale) - PBS

8 p.m.

CMA Fest (special) - ABC

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Crank Yankers - Comedy Central

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

The Challenge: USA - CBS

10 p.m.

Grown-ish - Freeform

More Power - History Channel

Everything's Trash - Freeform

Five Guys a Week - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change

