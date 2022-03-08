What to Watch podcast: It would be a true crime to miss Renée Zellweger in The Thing About Pam
Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger transforms to play Pam Hupp, who's at the center of the murder investigation in the true-crime series The Thing About Pam; Guillermo del Toro's Best Picture Oscar nominee Nightmare Alley — starring Bradley Cooper as a down-on-his-luck vagabond who joins a traveling carnival in the 1940s and tries to swindle the elite and wealthy — is new on digital and streaming; and we're celebrating International Women's Day with a special look (also seen in the video above) at the new season of the Apple TV+ series Dear... featuring Sandra Oh, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, and Malala Yousafzai.
NBC's American Auto wraps up its first season, and star Jon Barinholtz tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including a Walking Dead spin-off starring Maggie and Negan, a new Muppets series, and Modern Family alum Ariel Winter's new role — and trivia.
Courteney Cox, Greg Kinnear, and Mira Sorvino star in Shining Vale, a horror comedy about a troubled writer (Cox) whose new house is either haunted — or she's losing her mind.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what American Auto's Jon Barinholtz is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, March 8
Streaming
Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness (doc) — Discovery+
Chip and Potato (season premiere) — Netflix
Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (comedy special) — Netflix
Perfect World (series debut) — Peacock
Movies
Nightmare Alley — Digital (also streaming on HBO Max and Hulu)
Calendar Girl (doc) — VOD
8 p.m.
The Bachelor (special night) — ABC
FBI — CBS
Teen Mom 2 (season premiere) — MTV
American Auto (season finale) — NBC
8:30 p.m.
Grand Crew (season finale) — NBC
9 p.m.
Storage Wars (season premiere) — A&E
FBI: International — CBS
Naomi — The CW
I Can See Your Voice (season finale, special night) — Fox
Crime Scene Confidential (series debut) — Investigation Discovery
10 p.m.
To Tell the Truth — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
No Retreat: Business Bootcamp (series debut) — CNBC
The Thing About Pam (limited series debut) — NBC
*times are ET and subject to change
