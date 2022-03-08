The Oscar winner leads NBC's new limited series; plus, Guillermo del Toro's Nightmare Alley comes to digital platforms, and more.

What to Watch podcast: It would be a true crime to miss Renée Zellweger in The Thing About Pam

Oscar-winner Renée Zellweger transforms to play Pam Hupp, who's at the center of the murder investigation in the true-crime series The Thing About Pam; Guillermo del Toro's Best Picture Oscar nominee Nightmare Alley — starring Bradley Cooper as a down-on-his-luck vagabond who joins a traveling carnival in the 1940s and tries to swindle the elite and wealthy — is new on digital and streaming; and we're celebrating International Women's Day with a special look (also seen in the video above) at the new season of the Apple TV+ series Dear... featuring Sandra Oh, Jane Fonda, Ava DuVernay, and Malala Yousafzai.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what American Auto's Jon Barinholtz is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, March 8

Streaming

Legacy: In the Shadow of Greatness (doc) — Discovery+

Chip and Potato (season premiere) — Netflix

Taylor Tomlinson: Look at You (comedy special) — Netflix

Perfect World (series debut) — Peacock

Movies

Calendar Girl (doc) — VOD

8 p.m.

FBI — CBS

American Auto (season finale) — NBC

8:30 p.m.

Grand Crew (season finale) — NBC

9 p.m.

FBI: International — CBS

Naomi — The CW

I Can See Your Voice (season finale, special night) — Fox

Crime Scene Confidential (series debut) — Investigation Discovery

10 p.m.

To Tell the Truth — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

No Retreat: Business Bootcamp (series debut) — CNBC

*times are ET and subject to change