What to Watch podcast: Catch up on the meta sitcom Reboot
On today's What to Watch, Hasan Minaj is The King's Jester on Netflix, Hulu's Reboot heads into the Shadows, and OWN's Cherish the Day starts a new love story.
Plus, Hollywood trivia, and entertainment headlines, including Lea Michele's Funny Girl triumph, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella announcement, an exclusive look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Drew Barrymore's hopes for Charlie's Angels 3.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, October 4
Streaming
Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (comedy special) - Netflix
Reasonable Doubt - Hulu
Reboot - Hulu
The Patient - Hulu
Acid Test (movie) - Digital
8 p.m.
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network
La Brea - NBC
FBI: International - CBS
Good Bones - HGTV
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds - ABC
Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments