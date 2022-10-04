What to Watch podcast: Catch up on the meta sitcom Reboot

Plus, Cherish The Day, the OWN series is back! And Hasan Minhaj talks freedom of speech and fertility on The King's Jester.
By EW Staff October 04, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch, Hasan Minaj is The King's Jester on Netflix, Hulu's Reboot heads into the Shadows, and OWN's Cherish the Day starts a new love story.

Plus, Hollywood trivia, and entertainment headlines, including Lea Michele's Funny Girl triumph, Andrew Lloyd Webber's Bad Cinderella announcement, an exclusive look at Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, and Drew Barrymore's hopes for Charlie's Angels 3.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Tuesday, October 4

Streaming

Hasan Minhaj: The King's Jester (comedy special) - Netflix

Reasonable Doubt - Hulu

Reboot - Hulu

The Patient - Hulu

Acid Test (movie) - Digital

8 p.m.

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Bobby's Triple Threat - Food Network

La Brea - NBC

FBI: International - CBS

Good Bones - HGTV

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

VICE TV's Tales From The Territories - VICE TV

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds - ABC

Outchef'd - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

*times are ET and subject to change

