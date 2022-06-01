Plus, we're going back to high school on Lovestruck High and Obi-Wan Kenobi may be finally reuniting with the dark side.

What to Watch podcast: The Real Housewives of Dubai debut takes on the city of gold

The Real Housewives are going international for the first time in franchise history, Dubai, where the women are surrounded by glitz, glamour, and plenty of billionaires. On the season finale of the reality dating series Lovestruck High, the title of Prom King and Queen is at stake — and the $100,000 prize.

On the new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we may finally see Darth Vader's big reveal after Obi-Wan learned that Anakin is, in fact, still alive.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, June 1

Streaming

Hollywood Stargirl (sequel movie) - Disney+

South Park The Streaming Wars (special) - Paramount+

Glee (return to streaming) - Disney+/Hulu

Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+

Lovestruck High - Amazon Prime Video

The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+

My Dead Dad (Movie) - HBO Max

8 p.m.

Let's Make a Deal Primetime (special) - CBS

Masterchef - FOX

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Dubai (series debut) - Bravo

See No Evil - ID

So You Think You Can Dance - FOX

*times are ET and subject to change