What to Watch podcast: The Real Housewives of Dubai debut takes on the city of gold
The Real Housewives are going international for the first time in franchise history, Dubai, where the women are surrounded by glitz, glamour, and plenty of billionaires. On the season finale of the reality dating series Lovestruck High, the title of Prom King and Queen is at stake — and the $100,000 prize.
On the new episode of Obi-Wan Kenobi, we may finally see Darth Vader's big reveal after Obi-Wan learned that Anakin is, in fact, still alive.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including LeVar Burton's reaction to being passed over as Jeopardy! host, details about why Matthew Morrison was reportedly fired from So You Think You Can Dance, and West Side Story star Rachel Zegler's new role in the Hunger Games franchise — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, June 1
Streaming
Hollywood Stargirl (sequel movie) - Disney+
South Park The Streaming Wars (special) - Paramount+
Glee (return to streaming) - Disney+/Hulu
Obi-Wan Kenobi - Disney+
Lovestruck High - Amazon Prime Video
The Challenge: All Stars - Paramount+
My Dead Dad (Movie) - HBO Max
8 p.m.
Let's Make a Deal Primetime (special) - CBS
Masterchef - FOX
The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Dubai (series debut) - Bravo
See No Evil - ID
So You Think You Can Dance - FOX
*times are ET and subject to change
