What to Watch podcast: Issa Rae series Rap Sh!t transports audiences to Miami

Plus, the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuts, and the Ex-Wives wrap up their Ultimate Girls Trip.
By EW Staff July 21, 2022 at 02:18 PM EDT
Issa Rae produces the new HBO Max comedy Rap Sh!t, about two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group — starring series writer Aida Osman and Grammy-winning songwriter/rapper Kamillion.

Phaedra Parks teases the season finale of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club and whether we might see her popping up in any other shows in the Housewives franchise now that she's made new friends on this spin-off. And Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns for its fifth season, where one of the Camp Fam will turn on the others, and there's hope they'll be rescued after Kenji's dad arrives.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including H.E.R.'s upcoming debut as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast anniversary celebration; Netflix reveals details about season 3 of Bridgerton, including the addition of three new cast members; the surprise departure of a big New Amsterdam character; and the death of Soap star Rebecca Balding — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, July 21

Streaming

Rap Sh!t (series debut, starting at 9 p.m.) - HBO Max

American Horror Stories (season premiere) - Hulu

The Orville - Hulu

FBoy Island - HBO Max

The Last Movie Stars (docuseries debut) - HBO Max

Hart to Heart - Peacock

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Moonhaven - AMC+

Players - Paramount+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (season finale) - Peacock

The Split - Sundance Now

Showtrial (series debut) - Sundance Now

Top Gear - AMC+

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (final season premiere) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

9 p.m

Southern Charm - Bravo

Generation Gap - ABC

Alone - History

10 p.m.

Me or the Menu - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Good Trouble - Freeform

The Old Man (season finale) - FX

10:30 p.m.

101 Places to Party Before You Die - truTV

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

