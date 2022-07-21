What to Watch podcast: Issa Rae series Rap Sh!t transports audiences to Miami

Plus, the final season of Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous debuts, and the Ex-Wives wrap up their Ultimate Girls Trip.

Issa Rae produces the new HBO Max comedy Rap Sh!t, about two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group — starring series writer Aida Osman and Grammy-winning songwriter/rapper Kamillion.

Phaedra Parks teases the season finale of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club and whether we might see her popping up in any other shows in the Housewives franchise now that she's made new friends on this spin-off. And Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns for its fifth season, where one of the Camp Fam will turn on the others, and there's hope they'll be rescued after Kenji's dad arrives.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, July 21

Streaming

Rap Sh!t (series debut, starting at 9 p.m.) - HBO Max

American Horror Stories (season premiere) - Hulu

The Orville - Hulu

FBoy Island - HBO Max

The Last Movie Stars (docuseries debut) - HBO Max

Hart to Heart - Peacock

All the Queen's Men - BET+

Moonhaven - AMC+

Players - Paramount+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (season finale) - Peacock

The Split - Sundance Now

Showtrial (series debut) - Sundance Now

Top Gear - AMC+

Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (final season premiere) - Netflix

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

9 p.m

Southern Charm - Bravo

Generation Gap - ABC

Alone - History

10 p.m.

Me or the Menu - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Good Trouble - Freeform

The Old Man (season finale) - FX

10:30 p.m.

101 Places to Party Before You Die - truTV

*times are ET and subject to change