What to Watch podcast: Issa Rae series Rap Sh!t transports audiences to Miami
Issa Rae produces the new HBO Max comedy Rap Sh!t, about two estranged high school friends who reunite to form a rap group — starring series writer Aida Osman and Grammy-winning songwriter/rapper Kamillion.
Phaedra Parks teases the season finale of Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club and whether we might see her popping up in any other shows in the Housewives franchise now that she's made new friends on this spin-off. And Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous returns for its fifth season, where one of the Camp Fam will turn on the others, and there's hope they'll be rescued after Kenji's dad arrives.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including H.E.R.'s upcoming debut as Belle in Disney's Beauty and the Beast anniversary celebration; Netflix reveals details about season 3 of Bridgerton, including the addition of three new cast members; the surprise departure of a big New Amsterdam character; and the death of Soap star Rebecca Balding — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, July 21
Streaming
Rap Sh!t (series debut, starting at 9 p.m.) - HBO Max
American Horror Stories (season premiere) - Hulu
The Orville - Hulu
FBoy Island - HBO Max
The Last Movie Stars (docuseries debut) - HBO Max
Hart to Heart - Peacock
All the Queen's Men - BET+
Moonhaven - AMC+
Players - Paramount+
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (season finale) - Peacock
The Split - Sundance Now
Showtrial (series debut) - Sundance Now
Top Gear - AMC+
Jurassic World: Camp Cretaceous (final season premiere) - Netflix
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
9 p.m
Southern Charm - Bravo
Generation Gap - ABC
Alone - History
10 p.m.
Me or the Menu - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Good Trouble - Freeform
The Old Man (season finale) - FX
10:30 p.m.
101 Places to Party Before You Die - truTV
*times are ET and subject to change
