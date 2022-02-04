Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Plus, the 2022 Winter Olympics hit Beijing, Jack Reacher comes to Amazon with a new series, and more.

What to Watch podcast: The Power-verse kicks off another chapter with Book IV: Force

Power Book IV: Force, the latest show in Starz's Power Universe, debuts today, with Joseph Sikora reprising his fan-favorite role of Tommy Egan, who's now in Chicago. Meanwhile, on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the women are still pressing Meredith for details about the timing of her father's memorial and questioning her loyalties to Mary.

TNT's Claws wraps up its fourth and final season, and star Niecy Nash looks back on her experience working with the crime drama's dynamic cast. Alan Ritchson stars in Amazon Prime Video's new action series Reacher, based on the popular book series. And the Beijing Games kick off with the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.

Our Sound Bite of the Week comes from the reveal of our March cover, featuring the stars of Bridgerton season 2 — and star Nicola Coughlan reflects on the show's famous fans and shoots her shot with SNL. Plus, entertainment headlines — including news that another Scream movie is already in the works, Dakota Johnson may have a super role, and more Yellowstone is on the way — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus an exclusive clip from the Claws series finale, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Feb. 4-6

FRIDAY

Streaming

Reacher (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Phat Tuesdays (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Sweet Magnolias (season premiere) — Netflix

Howard High (series debut) — Tubi

Movies

Book of Love — Amazon Prime Video

The Long Night — Digital

The Other Me — Digital

Last Looks — Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

Olympics Opening Ceremony — NBC

9 p.m.

SATURDAY

Streaming

Blade Runner: Black Lotus (season finale) — Crunchyroll/Adult Swim

Shenmue the Animation (series debut) — Crunchyroll/Adult Swim

8 p.m.

Great Chocolate Showdown — The CW

Single Black Female (movie) — Lifetime

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

8 p.m.

8:30 p.m.

30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN

9 p.m.

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW

Britannia — Epix

9:15 p.m.

Power Book IV: Force (series debut) — Starz

10 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change