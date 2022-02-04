What to Watch podcast: The Power-verse kicks off another chapter with Book IV: Force
Power Book IV: Force, the latest show in Starz's Power Universe, debuts today, with Joseph Sikora reprising his fan-favorite role of Tommy Egan, who's now in Chicago. Meanwhile, on The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City, the women are still pressing Meredith for details about the timing of her father's memorial and questioning her loyalties to Mary.
TNT's Claws wraps up its fourth and final season, and star Niecy Nash looks back on her experience working with the crime drama's dynamic cast. Alan Ritchson stars in Amazon Prime Video's new action series Reacher, based on the popular book series. And the Beijing Games kick off with the Winter Olympics Opening Ceremony.
Our Sound Bite of the Week comes from the reveal of our March cover, featuring the stars of Bridgerton season 2 — and star Nicola Coughlan reflects on the show's famous fans and shoots her shot with SNL. Plus, entertainment headlines — including news that another Scream movie is already in the works, Dakota Johnson may have a super role, and more Yellowstone is on the way — and trivia.
What to Watch this Weekend, Feb. 4-6
FRIDAY
Streaming
Reacher (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Phat Tuesdays (docuseries debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Suspicion (series debut) — Apple TV+
Sweet Magnolias (season premiere) — Netflix
Howard High (series debut) — Tubi
Movies
Book of Love — Amazon Prime Video
Torn (doc) — Disney+
The Long Night — Digital
The Other Me — Digital
Last Looks — Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
Olympics Opening Ceremony — NBC
9 p.m.
20/20 — ABC
SATURDAY
Streaming
Blade Runner: Black Lotus (season finale) — Crunchyroll/Adult Swim
Shenmue the Animation (series debut) — Crunchyroll/Adult Swim
8 p.m.
Great Chocolate Showdown — The CW
Single Black Female (movie) — Lifetime
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
8 p.m.
Power Book II: Ghost (season finale) — Starz
8:30 p.m.
30 for 30: The Tuck Rule — ESPN
9 p.m.
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW
Britannia — Epix
9:15 p.m.
Power Book IV: Force (series debut) — Starz
10 p.m.
The Righteous Gemstones — HBO
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
