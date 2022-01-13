What to Watch podcast: The Challenge: All Stars 2 wraps and John Cena's Peacemaker debuts

Hear all about one of the toughest finals in Challenge history, the return of Cena's The Suicide Squad character, and more.

After first debuting in The Suicide Squad movie, John Cena's spin-off series Peacemaker debuts on HBO Max. Among his costars are Danielle Brooks, Freddie Stroma, and Steve Agee, the latter of whom tells EW about working with the pro-wrestler-turned-actor. "I can't think of a No. 1 on the call sheet you'd rather have," Agee says. "He's completely professional, he's a perfectionist, but he's never a dick, he's always got a smile on his face first thing in the morning when you come in the makeup trailer, he's super positive and super funny, his comic timing's amazing, his improvisational skills are amazing."

The Challenge: All Stars 2 wraps up with one of the most intense finales ever — finalists MJ and Jonna tease the action. And Josh Gad and Isla Fisher star in the new series Wolf Like Me, where he's a recent widower and she has a big secret — and Gad is the subject of our trivia question.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including SAG Award nominations; a musical guest switcheroo at SNL; and the upcoming Fox series Monarch starring Susan Sarandon has been pushed to fall, just weeks before its debut.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus what Go-Big Show's Cody Rhodes is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, Jan. 13

8 p.m.

Women of the Movement — ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer — Fox

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Call Me Kat (timeslot premiere) — Fox

Married to Real Estate (series debut) — HGTV

9:30 p.m.

B Positive — CBS

Pivoting (timeslot premiere) — Fox

10 p.m.

Let the World See — ABC

Streaming

My Mom, Your Dad (series debut) — HBO Max

Station Eleven (finale) — HBO Max

Madagascar: A Little Wild (season premiere) — Hulu/Peacock

Next Influencer (season premiere) — Paramount+

Wolf Like Me (series debut) — Peacock

*times are ET and subject to change