What to Watch podcast: Peacemaker's first season goes out with a bang
Today, And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker explains why we didn't see Carrie call 911 after Big's heart attack in the series debut.
Also: We now know John Cena's Peacemaker was renewed for a second season, but first: the season 1 finale, which wraps up with a bang (star Steve Agee teases the action). The new animated series Big Nate debuts on Paramount+, with star Ben Giroux telling us what he's watching. And in a new episode of Bel-Air, the Banks family rallies around Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and his campaign for district attorney, while Will's (Jabari Banks) past in Philadelphia is catching up to him.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Keri Russell's new Netflix political thriller series, Crossroads director Tamra Davis' hopes for a sequel, and Cena's role in the Coyote vs. Acme movie — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, Feb. 17
8 p.m.
Jeopardy National College Championship (semi-finals begin) - ABC
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer - Fox
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
9 p.m.
Call Me Kat - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Pivoting - Fox
10 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
