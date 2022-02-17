What to Watch podcast: Peacemaker's first season goes out with a bang

Today, And Just Like That star Sarah Jessica Parker explains why we didn't see Carrie call 911 after Big's heart attack in the series debut.

Also: We now know John Cena's Peacemaker was renewed for a second season, but first: the season 1 finale, which wraps up with a bang (star Steve Agee teases the action). The new animated series Big Nate debuts on Paramount+, with star Ben Giroux telling us what he's watching. And in a new episode of Bel-Air, the Banks family rallies around Uncle Phil (Adrian Holmes) and his campaign for district attorney, while Will's (Jabari Banks) past in Philadelphia is catching up to him.

What to Watch on Thursday, Feb. 17

8 p.m.

Jeopardy National College Championship (semi-finals begin) - ABC

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer - Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat - Fox

9:30 p.m.

Pivoting - Fox

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change

