Plus, couples will be tested on the season finale of All Rise, and hear the chilling 9-1-1 call that ended a teen proclaiming I Just Killed My Dad.

What to Watch podcast: The Password is... premiering tonight on NBC

The classic game show Password returns to NBC, starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, featuring celebrities and a contestant in teams of two trying to guess a one-word answer from one-word clues. Relationships and couples are put to the test on the midseason finale of All Rise. The chilling docuseries I Just Killed My Dad examines the murder of a man by his teenage son, who claimed self-defense but showed no signs of a physical struggle — and family secrets emerge to paint a different picture of the family.

What to watch on Tuesday, August 9

Streaming

I Just Killed My Dad (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Love Island USA - Peacock

Love Island UK - Hulu

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

8 p.m.

Black Ink Crew Chicago (season premiere) - VH1

All Rise (season finale) - OWN

Catfish - MTV

9 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

10 p.m.

Big Bad Budget Battle (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) - TLC

Reasonable Doubt (season premiere) - ID

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions (season premiere) - HBO

Password (two-night series debut) - NBC

UFO Witness (season finale) - Travel Channel

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Celebrity Beef - E!

*times are ET and subject to change