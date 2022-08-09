What to Watch podcast: The Password is... premiering tonight on NBC
The classic game show Password returns to NBC, starring Jimmy Fallon and hosted by Keke Palmer, featuring celebrities and a contestant in teams of two trying to guess a one-word answer from one-word clues. Relationships and couples are put to the test on the midseason finale of All Rise. The chilling docuseries I Just Killed My Dad examines the murder of a man by his teenage son, who claimed self-defense but showed no signs of a physical struggle — and family secrets emerge to paint a different picture of the family.
Plus entertainment headlines — including the death of Grease star and singer-songwriter Olivia Newton-John following a battle with breast cancer, Top Gun: Maverick's new box office milestone, and Pac-Man is getting a live-action movie adaptation — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, August 9
Streaming
I Just Killed My Dad (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Love Island USA - Peacock
Love Island UK - Hulu
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
8 p.m.
Black Ink Crew Chicago (season premiere) - VH1
All Rise (season finale) - OWN
Catfish - MTV
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
10 p.m.
Big Bad Budget Battle (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life (season premiere) - TLC
Reasonable Doubt (season premiere) - ID
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions (season premiere) - HBO
Password (two-night series debut) - NBC
UFO Witness (season finale) - Travel Channel
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Celebrity Beef - E!
*times are ET and subject to change
