On this weekend's What to Watch: Teen Wolf alum Arden Cho stars in Netflix's new legal drama series Partner Track. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returns for a new season, checking in on couples including Shaeeda & Bilal, and Angela & Michael — and fan-favorite Ed is back. Pope's fate hangs in the balance on the series finale of TNT's Animal Kingdom.
Jason Momoa stars in the final season of See, where a civil war breaks out and everyone's lives are at stake. Nicki Minaj, LL Cool J, and Jack Harlow host MTVs VMAs, where performers include Lizzo, Snoop Dogg and Eminem, and Minaj, who'll receive the Video Vanguard Award, and Global Icon Award winners the Red Hot Chili Peppers.
Plus, trivia, our Sound Bite of the Week from the upcoming comedy series Reboot, and entertainment headlines — including a name change for the Maggie and Negan Walking Dead spin-off series, Jeffrey Dean Morgan heading to season 4 of The Boys, Anne Hathaway's starring role in the adaptation of Harry Styles/One Direction fan-fic book The Idea of You, Netflix announces the end of The Umbrella Academy, and the death of Beverly Hills, 90210 star Joe E. Tata.
What to watch on Friday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 28
FRIDAY
Streaming
Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (doc) - Amazon Prime Video
See (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Me Time (movie) - Netflix
Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (docuseries debut) - Netflix
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Sprung - Amazon Freevee
Making the Cut - Amazon Prime Video
Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+
Movies
The Youth Governor (doc) - In theaters/Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1
8:30 p.m.
Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends - Disney Channel, Disney Junior
9 p.m.
Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård - Starz
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Love in Bloom (movie) - Great American Family
Africa's Wild Year (season finale) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House (season premiere) - HGTV
Love Island - Peacock
First Home Fix (series debut) - HGTV
10 p.m.
Black Love (series finale) - OWN
SUNDAY
Check Local Listings
Masterpiece: Guilt (season premiere) - PBS
90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
8 p.m.
MTV VMAs - MTV
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
9 p.m.
Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal - ID/discovery+
How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin (season prem) - HLN
Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Final Straw - ABC
Colosseum - History
My Life as a Rolling Stone (season finale) - Epix
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
Crazy Rich Ancients - History
11 p.m.
WWE Smack Talk - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
