Plus, Jason Momoa is at war in the final season of See, will it be 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: Don't object! Take the Partner Track for the series debut

On this weekend's What to Watch: Teen Wolf alum Arden Cho stars in Netflix's new legal drama series Partner Track. 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? returns for a new season, checking in on couples including Shaeeda & Bilal, and Angela & Michael — and fan-favorite Ed is back. Pope's fate hangs in the balance on the series finale of TNT's Animal Kingdom.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Friday, Aug. 26 - Sunday, Aug. 28

FRIDAY

Streaming

Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby (doc) - Amazon Prime Video

See (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Me Time (movie) - Netflix

Drive Hard: The Maloof Way (docuseries debut) - Netflix

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Sprung - Amazon Freevee

Making the Cut - Amazon Prime Video

Five Days at Memorial - Apple TV+

Movies

The Youth Governor (doc) - In theaters/Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1

8:30 p.m.

Marvel's Spidey and his Amazing Friends - Disney Channel, Disney Junior

9 p.m.

Evil By Design: Exposing Peter Nygård - Starz

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Love in Bloom (movie) - Great American Family

Africa's Wild Year (season finale) - BBC America (and streaming on AMC+)

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House (season premiere) - HGTV

Love Island - Peacock

First Home Fix (series debut) - HGTV

10 p.m.

Black Love (series finale) - OWN

SUNDAY

Check Local Listings

Masterpiece: Guilt (season premiere) - PBS

90 Day Fiancé: UK - Discovery+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

8 p.m.

MTV VMAs - MTV

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

9 p.m.

Mary Kay Letourneau: Notes on a Scandal - ID/discovery+

How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin (season prem) - HLN

Tales of The Walking Dead - AMC and AMC+

Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Final Straw - ABC

Colosseum - History

My Life as a Rolling Stone (season finale) - Epix

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

Crazy Rich Ancients - History

11 p.m.

WWE Smack Talk - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change