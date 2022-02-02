What to Watch podcast: Lily James and Sebastian Stan are Pam & Tommy in Hulu's new series
After the limited series became the talk of the internet when those first-look photos debuted last year, viewers will finally get to see Lily James and Sebastian Stan's full transformation into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu's Pam & Tommy. The story traces the once-famous couple's whirlwind love affair and marriage, the origins of their sex tape leak, and how it affected the two stars in wildly different ways.
Also: Celebrity Big Brother kicks off its third season with star players including Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp, Carson Kressley, and Lamar Odom. And the show is the top of today's trivia question.
Meanwhile, South Park's landmark 25th season debuts with Cartman & Co. spiraling out of control when they lose pajama day privileges at school after being mean to a teacher.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Tom Holland clarifying plans to star in three more Spider-Man movies, a trio of drama renewals at Paramount+, and Connie Britton reuniting with Friday Night Lights showrunner Jason Katims for a new series.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 2
8 p.m.
Celebrity Big Brother (season premiere) — CBS
South Park (25th season premiere) — Comedy Central
I Can See Your Voice — Fox
8:30 p.m.
9 p.m.
Next Level Chef — Fox
Resident Alien — Syfy
9:30 p.m.
Home Economics — ABC
10 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
Good Sam — CBS
Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy
Streaming
The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+
Pam & Tommy (series debut) — Hulu
The Tinder Swindler (doc) — Netflix
*times are ET and subject to change
