Plus, South Park kicks off a milestone season, and Celebrity Big Brother locks Chris Kattan, Lamar Odom, and more in a house together.

What to Watch podcast: Lily James and Sebastian Stan are Pam & Tommy in Hulu's new series

After the limited series became the talk of the internet when those first-look photos debuted last year, viewers will finally get to see Lily James and Sebastian Stan's full transformation into Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee in Hulu's Pam & Tommy. The story traces the once-famous couple's whirlwind love affair and marriage, the origins of their sex tape leak, and how it affected the two stars in wildly different ways.

Also: Celebrity Big Brother kicks off its third season with star players including Todd Bridges, Chris Kattan, Cynthia Bailey, Teddi Mellencamp, Carson Kressley, and Lamar Odom. And the show is the top of today's trivia question.

Meanwhile, South Park's landmark 25th season debuts with Cartman & Co. spiraling out of control when they lose pajama day privileges at school after being mean to a teacher.

What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 2

8 p.m.

I Can See Your Voice — Fox

8:30 p.m.

9 p.m.

Next Level Chef — Fox

Resident Alien — Syfy

9:30 p.m.

Home Economics — ABC

10 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

Good Sam — CBS

Astrid & Lilly Save the World — Syfy

Streaming

The Book of Boba Fett — Disney+

The Tinder Swindler (doc) — Netflix

*times are ET and subject to change