What to Watch podcast: Ozark (finally!) kicks off its final season

Meredith has affiliate partnerships. These do not influence editorial content, though Meredith may earn commissions for products purchased via affiliate links.

Plus, Corey Stoll reigns over Billions as season 6 begins, Amazon's As We See It tells a coming-of-age story about adults on the autism spectrum, and more on EW's What to Watch podcast.

Netflix's Emmy-winning Ozark finally returns for its fourth and final season, which will be split into two parts; Alfonso Herrera, who plays the new big bad Javi, tells us about his unpredictable character. After officially saying goodbye to Damian Lewis, Showtime's Billions is back for its sixth season with new lead Corey Stoll, who sizes up the dynamic with Paul Giamatti's Chuck.

M. Night Shyamalan's Servant kicks off its third season, where Dorothy and Sean's family is the target of dark forces; Jason Katim's new series As We See It — about three adults on the autism spectrum — debuts on Amazon Prime Video; and there's a "royal battle of bad bitchery" on the third episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Related content:

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 21-23

FRIDAY

Streaming

As We See It (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (series reboot debut) — Apple TV+

Ozark (season 4, part 1) — Netflix

The Fix (series debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

Munich: The Edge of War — Netflix

8 p.m.

Undercover Boss — CBS

Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW

9 p.m.

Magnum P.I. — CBS

Nancy Drew — The CW

10 p.m.

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW

Don't Forget I Love You (movie) — Hallmark

Vanished: Searching for My Sister (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

SUNDAY

Streaming

Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress (docuseries debut) — Peacock

8 p.m.

Legends of the Hidden Temple (season finale) — The CW

9 p.m.

Supermarket Sweep — ABC

The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo

Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW

Britannia — Epix

10 p.m.

The Righteous Gemstones — HBO

10:30 p.m.

Somebody Somewhere (series debut) — HBO

*times are ET and subject to change