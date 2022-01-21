What to Watch podcast: Ozark (finally!) kicks off its final season
Netflix's Emmy-winning Ozark finally returns for its fourth and final season, which will be split into two parts; Alfonso Herrera, who plays the new big bad Javi, tells us about his unpredictable character. After officially saying goodbye to Damian Lewis, Showtime's Billions is back for its sixth season with new lead Corey Stoll, who sizes up the dynamic with Paul Giamatti's Chuck.
M. Night Shyamalan's Servant kicks off its third season, where Dorothy and Sean's family is the target of dark forces; Jason Katim's new series As We See It — about three adults on the autism spectrum — debuts on Amazon Prime Video; and there's a "royal battle of bad bitchery" on the third episode of RuPaul's Drag Race.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including news about a sequel movie to A Christmas Story and a second season of Squid Game, and Joshua Jackson's attractive new role — our Soundbite of the Week from the new comedy Single Drunk Female, and trivia.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, Jan. 21-23
FRIDAY
Streaming
As We See It (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Servant (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Fraggle Rock: Back to the Rock (series reboot debut) — Apple TV+
The Fix (series debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
Munich: The Edge of War — Netflix
8 p.m.
Undercover Boss — CBS
Penn & Teller: Fool Us — The CW
9 p.m.
20/20 — ABC
Magnum P.I. — CBS
Nancy Drew — The CW
10 p.m.
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
Whose Line Is It Anyway? — The CW
Don't Forget I Love You (movie) — Hallmark
Vanished: Searching for My Sister (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
11:30 p.m.
Saturday Night Live (Will Forte + Måneskin) — NBC
SUNDAY
Streaming
SEAL Team (season finale) — Paramount+
Earnin' It: The NFL's Forward Progress (docuseries debut) — Peacock
8 p.m.
Legends of the Hidden Temple (season finale) — The CW
9 p.m.
Supermarket Sweep — ABC
The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City — Bravo
Reframed: Marilyn Monroe (back-to-back eps/finale) — CNN
Two Sentence Horror Stories — The CW
Britannia — Epix
10 p.m.
NCIS: Hawai'i (special night) — CBS
The Righteous Gemstones — HBO
10:30 p.m.
Somebody Somewhere (series debut) — HBO
*times are ET and subject to change
