What to Watch podcast: Josh Brolin's wild Western Outer Range rides onto streaming

Plus, the inaugural episode of Showtime's The First Lady, Lizzo pulls double duty on SNL, and more.
By EW Staff April 15, 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT
Rhea Seehorn is certainly making us excited for the upcoming final season of AMC's Better Call Saul.

"Kim's compartmentalizing was always going to have a reckoning day — and it comes," the actress says of her character. Seehorn also promises season 6 of the Breaking Bad spin-off — which arrives April 18 with a two-episode premiere — is "devastating, thought-provoking, suspenseful, beautiful, nail-biting, and hilarious. It is a breathless, thoughtful, stunning, and shocking season."

Meanwhile, David Spade has detailed why the Saturday Night Live fan-favorite "Gap Girls" characters never made it to the big screen. Played by Spade, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, the trio were supposed to star in a film. 

So, what happened? According to Spade, there was barely enough of a concept for a few sketches, let alone a full film: "Things [the movie] had against it were me writing it — which was probably the first thing — and then I was running out of sketch ideas that were four minutes long." So lay off him, okay?

Meanwhile, Molly Shannon has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against late actor Gary Coleman. The comedian opened up about the encounter — which she also recounts in her new memoir, Hello, Molly! — on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. Shannon told Stern she met the Diff'rent Strokes star in the late 1980s after she landed his agent, who asked if she wanted to meet Coleman at the suite of a hotel. Once they arrived, she says, the agent "disappeared."

Shannon alleges Coleman invited her to sit on the bed and began tickling her. Describing Coleman as "relentless," Shannon said, "He was trying to kiss me and get on top of me, and I was like, 'Gary, stop.' I had to kick him off. Then I go lock myself into the bathroom and then he sticks his hand under the door and said, 'I can see you!'" Shannon eventually "sprinted out" of the suite, noting that she warned her agent to keep an eye on Coleman. "I think I was probably very polite," she said. "I wish I could've stood up for myself more."

On today's What to Watch podcast, those headlines are discussed — plus, Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka and her Playing With Sharks costar Diane Kruger share what they're watching; Josh Brolin tells us why he wanted to star in Amazon Prime Video's new sci-fi Western, Outer Range; and we test your knowledge of SNL trivia.

What to Watch this Weekend, April 15-17

FRIDAY

Streaming

Outer Range (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video

Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero (How to Survive Being Single) (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video

Roar (series debut) — Apple TV+

It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown (special) — Apple TV+

Handcrafted Hotels (series debut) — Discovery+/Magnolia app

Anatomy of a Scandal (series debut) — Netflix

Swimming with Sharks (series debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

Choose or DieNetflix

Chariot — Digital/VOD

Surviving Sex Trafficking (doc) — VOD

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Come Dance With Me (series debut) — CBS

Charmed — The CW

The Blacklist — NBC

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

Dynasty — The CW

Dateline — NBC

10 p.m.

Bill Maher: #Adulting (comedy special) — HBO/HBO Max

11 p.m.

A Black Lady Sketch Show — HBO/HBO Max

SATURDAY

Streaming

33rd Annual GLAAD Media Awards — Hulu

8 p.m.

Love, Classified (movie) — Hallmark Channel

Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime

8:30 p.m.

Would I Lie to You? — The CW

9 p.m.

Masters of Illusion — The CW

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

11:30 p.m.

Saturday Night Live (Lizzo) — NBC

SUNDAY

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (special) — BBC America

The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grand Dame Reunion (two-part special debut) — Bravo

The Equalizer — CBS

Riverdale — The CW

Tournament of Champions III (season finale) — Food Network

The Circus — Showtime

Power Book IV: Force (season finale) — Starz

90 Day Fiancé (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

Fear the Walking Dead (midseason premiere) — AMC

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

From — Epix

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

Weakest Link — NBC

The First Lady (series debut) — Showtime

10 p.m.

61st Street — AMC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Transplant — NBC

10:15 p.m.

Shining Vale — Starz

*times are ET and subject to change

