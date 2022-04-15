What to Watch podcast: Josh Brolin's wild Western Outer Range rides onto streaming
Rhea Seehorn is certainly making us excited for the upcoming final season of AMC's Better Call Saul.
"Kim's compartmentalizing was always going to have a reckoning day — and it comes," the actress says of her character. Seehorn also promises season 6 of the Breaking Bad spin-off — which arrives April 18 with a two-episode premiere — is "devastating, thought-provoking, suspenseful, beautiful, nail-biting, and hilarious. It is a breathless, thoughtful, stunning, and shocking season."
Meanwhile, David Spade has detailed why the Saturday Night Live fan-favorite "Gap Girls" characters never made it to the big screen. Played by Spade, Chris Farley and Adam Sandler, the trio were supposed to star in a film.
So, what happened? According to Spade, there was barely enough of a concept for a few sketches, let alone a full film: "Things [the movie] had against it were me writing it — which was probably the first thing — and then I was running out of sketch ideas that were four minutes long." So lay off him, okay?
Meanwhile, Molly Shannon has come forward with sexual harassment allegations against late actor Gary Coleman. The comedian opened up about the encounter — which she also recounts in her new memoir, Hello, Molly! — on SiriusXM's The Howard Stern Show on Tuesday. Shannon told Stern she met the Diff'rent Strokes star in the late 1980s after she landed his agent, who asked if she wanted to meet Coleman at the suite of a hotel. Once they arrived, she says, the agent "disappeared."
Shannon alleges Coleman invited her to sit on the bed and began tickling her. Describing Coleman as "relentless," Shannon said, "He was trying to kiss me and get on top of me, and I was like, 'Gary, stop.' I had to kick him off. Then I go lock myself into the bathroom and then he sticks his hand under the door and said, 'I can see you!'" Shannon eventually "sprinted out" of the suite, noting that she warned her agent to keep an eye on Coleman. "I think I was probably very polite," she said. "I wish I could've stood up for myself more."
On today's What to Watch podcast, those headlines are discussed — plus, Mad Men alum Kiernan Shipka and her Playing With Sharks costar Diane Kruger share what they're watching; Josh Brolin tells us why he wanted to star in Amazon Prime Video's new sci-fi Western, Outer Range; and we test your knowledge of SNL trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Patrick Gomez.
What to Watch this Weekend, April 15-17
FRIDAY
Streaming
Outer Range (series debut) — Amazon Prime Video
Cómo Sobrevivir Soltero (How to Survive Being Single) (season premiere) — Amazon Prime Video
Roar (series debut) — Apple TV+
It's the Small Things, Charlie Brown (special) — Apple TV+
Handcrafted Hotels (series debut) — Discovery+/Magnolia app
Anatomy of a Scandal (series debut) — Netflix
Swimming with Sharks (series debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
Choose or Die — Netflix
Chariot — Digital/VOD
Surviving Sex Trafficking (doc) — VOD
8 p.m.
Come Dance With Me (series debut) — CBS
9 p.m.
10 p.m.
Bill Maher: #Adulting (comedy special) — HBO/HBO Max
11 p.m.
SATURDAY
Streaming
8 p.m.
Love, Classified (movie) — Hallmark Channel
Wrath: A Seven Deadly Sins Story (movie) — Lifetime
8:30 p.m.
Would I Lie to You? — The CW
9 p.m.
Masters of Illusion — The CW
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
11:30 p.m.
SUNDAY
8 p.m.
Doctor Who: Legend of the Sea Devils (special) — BBC America
The Real Housewives of Potomac: Karen's Grand Dame Reunion (two-part special debut) — Bravo
The Equalizer — CBS
Tournament of Champions III (season finale) — Food Network
The Circus — Showtime
Power Book IV: Force (season finale) — Starz
90 Day Fiancé (season premiere) — TLC
9 p.m.
Fear the Walking Dead (midseason premiere) — AMC
Kandi & the Gang — Bravo
From — Epix
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO
The First Lady (series debut) — Showtime
10 p.m.
61st Street — AMC
Transplant — NBC
10:15 p.m.
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments