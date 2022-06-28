Plus, a super sized 'Superman & Lois' season finale and Cristela Alonzo is getting 'Middle Classy' on her new special.

What to Watch podcast: The mystery continues on the season premiere of Only Murders in the Building

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are on the suspect list in season 2 of the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building after their building board president Bunny was found dead in the season 1 finale.

On the season finale of Superman & Lois, Superman jumps into action to save his fellow Smallville citizens after discovering that the merging of planets is already happening. And Cristela Alonzo stars in a new Netflix comedy special, Middle Classy, the follow-up to her 2016 special Lower Classy.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content:

What to Watch on Tuesday, June 28

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building (season premiere) - Hulu

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (comedy special) - Netflix

The Future Of… (docuseries debut, part 2) - Netflix

Endangered (doc) - HBO Max

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives (doc) - Paramount+

The Future Of… (docuseries, part 2) - Netflix

Love Island UK - Hulu

Hip Hop My House - Paramount+

Movies

Doula (movie) - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

37 Words (docuseries, part 3) - ESPN

All Rise - OWN

Catfish - MTV

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Superman & Lois (season finale) - The CW

9 p.m.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (back-to-back episodes) - A&E

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (season premiere) - MTV

10 p.m.

Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E

UFO Witness - Travel Channel

Dancing with Myself - NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change