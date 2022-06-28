What to Watch podcast: The mystery continues on the season premiere of Only Murders in the Building
Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are on the suspect list in season 2 of the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building after their building board president Bunny was found dead in the season 1 finale.
On the season finale of Superman & Lois, Superman jumps into action to save his fellow Smallville citizens after discovering that the merging of planets is already happening. And Cristela Alonzo stars in a new Netflix comedy special, Middle Classy, the follow-up to her 2016 special Lower Classy.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Carol Burnett's new role on Better Call Saul, and what it would take for Christian Bale to return as Batman — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, June 28
Streaming
Only Murders in the Building (season premiere) - Hulu
Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (comedy special) - Netflix
The Future Of… (docuseries debut, part 2) - Netflix
Endangered (doc) - HBO Max
Secrets of the Oligarch Wives (doc) - Paramount+
Love Island UK - Hulu
Hip Hop My House - Paramount+
Movies
Doula (movie) - Digital/VOD
8 p.m.
37 Words (docuseries, part 3) - ESPN
All Rise - OWN
Catfish - MTV
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Superman & Lois (season finale) - The CW
9 p.m.
Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (back-to-back episodes) - A&E
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (season premiere) - MTV
10 p.m.
Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E
UFO Witness - Travel Channel
Dancing with Myself - NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
