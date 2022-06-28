What to Watch podcast: The mystery continues on the season premiere of Only Murders in the Building

Plus, a super sized 'Superman & Lois' season finale and Cristela Alonzo is getting 'Middle Classy' on her new special.
By EW Staff June 28, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Advertisement

Selena Gomez, Steve Martin, and Martin Short are on the suspect list in season 2 of the Hulu comedy Only Murders in the Building after their building board president Bunny was found dead in the season 1 finale.

On the season finale of Superman & Lois, Superman jumps into action to save his fellow Smallville citizens after discovering that the merging of planets is already happening. And Cristela Alonzo stars in a new Netflix comedy special, Middle Classy, the follow-up to her 2016 special Lower Classy.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Carol Burnett's new role on Better Call Saul, and what it would take for Christian Bale to return as Batman — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

Related content:

What to Watch on Tuesday, June 28

Streaming

Only Murders in the Building (season premiere) - Hulu

Cristela Alonzo: Middle Classy (comedy special) - Netflix

The Future Of… (docuseries debut, part 2) - Netflix

Endangered (doc) - HBO Max

Secrets of the Oligarch Wives (doc) - Paramount+

The Future Of… (docuseries, part 2) - Netflix

Love Island UK - Hulu

Hip Hop My House - Paramount+

Movies

Doula (movie) - Digital/VOD

8 p.m.

37 Words (docuseries, part 3) - ESPN

All Rise - OWN

Catfish - MTV

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Superman & Lois (season finale) - The CW

9 p.m.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (back-to-back episodes) - A&E

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant (season premiere) - MTV

10 p.m.

Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E

UFO Witness - Travel Channel

Dancing with Myself - NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com