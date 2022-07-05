What to Watch podcast: Inside Bunny's last day on the new episode of Only Murders in the Building
We learn how Bunny Folger spent her final day as tenant board president — and last day alive — on Only Murders in the Building, as Charles, Oliver, and Mabel try to figure out who killed her. A tense murder trial continues on All Rise, as the defense attorney and district attorney's personal friendship is put to the test, and a visit from someone in Judge Lola's shakes up her world. On Love Island UK, two steady couples could be hitting a rocky patch, and we see the aftermath of Danica choosing to couple up with Luca.
The Great Muslim American Road Trip hosts Mona Haydar and Sebastian Robin tell us what they're watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including Minions: The Rise of Gru's huge holiday weekend box office win, and the cancellation of two series — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, July 5
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Check Local Listings
The Great Muslim American Road Trip (docuseries debut) - PBS
America Outdoors With Baratunde Thurston (series debut) - PBS
8 p.m.
All Rise - OWN
Catfish - MTV
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (back-to-back episodes) - A&E
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
10 p.m.
Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E
UFO Witness - Travel Channel
Dancing with Myself - NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
