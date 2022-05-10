What to Watch podcast: Naomi's super-sized season finale
On the two-episode season finale of Naomi, the DC superhero is being tracked by something mysterious on a trip with her friend Annabelle. There are just three episodes left of NBC's This Is Us, and the Big Three are butting heads on some big decisions involving care for their mom Rebecca. And The Lost City — starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe — makes its streaming debut.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Stephen Colbert's new battle with COVID and Fred Savage fired at The Wonder Years — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall
What to Watch on Tues. May 10
Streaming
Eurovision Song Contest (First Semi-Final) — Peacock (starting at 3 p.m. ET)
Never Seen Again (docuseries debut) — Paramount+
The Lost City (streaming debut) — Paramount+
7 p.m.
8 p.m.
Holey Moley — ABC
Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion (Part 2) — Bravo
FBI — CBS
The Resident — Fox
Teen Mom 2 — MTV
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor — NBC
9 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
FBI: International — CBS
Naomi (season finale) — The CW
Name That Tune — Fox
10 p.m.
Who Do You Believe? — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Big Restaurant Bet (season finale) — Food Network
Movies
Butter - Digital
Shepherd - Digital/VOD
