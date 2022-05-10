What to Watch podcast: Naomi's super-sized season finale

Plus, This Is Us enters its Big Three final episodes and The Lost City can now be found on Paramount+.

On the two-episode season finale of Naomi, the DC superhero is being tracked by something mysterious on a trip with her friend Annabelle. There are just three episodes left of NBC's This Is Us, and the Big Three are butting heads on some big decisions involving care for their mom Rebecca. And The Lost City — starring Sandra Bullock, Channing Tatum, and Daniel Radcliffe — makes its streaming debut.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall

What to Watch on Tues. May 10

Streaming

Eurovision Song Contest (First Semi-Final) — Peacock (starting at 3 p.m. ET)

Never Seen Again (docuseries debut) — Paramount+

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

Holey Moley — ABC

Real Housewives of New Jersey Reunion (Part 2) — Bravo

FBI — CBS

The Resident — Fox

Teen Mom 2 — MTV

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor — NBC

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

FBI: International — CBS

Naomi (season finale) — The CW

Name That Tune — Fox

10 p.m.

Who Do You Believe? — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Big Restaurant Bet (season finale) — Food Network

Movies

Butter - Digital

Shepherd - Digital/VOD