What to Watch podcast: Kamala reveals her identity on the Marvel-ous finale of Ms. Marvel
We recap Tuesday's 2022 Emmy nominations, including snubs and surprises and top nominees.
The first season of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel wraps up with Kamala revealing her identity to her family. Phoebe Robinson stars in the new series Everything's Trash, which she created and is based on her collection of essays and puts her in the center of a rom-com. And National Geographic's 10th annual Shark Fest kicks off with the special Shark Queens, which explores whether female sharks are actually more dominant than males.
Maggie star Rebecca Rittenhouse tells us what she's watching. Plus, other entertainment headlines — including Wanda Sykes on whether she'd host the Oscars again, Martin Lawrence on the future of his and Will Smith's Bad Boys franchise, Bridgerton star Jonathan Bailey's new role opposite Matt Bomer — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, July 13
Streaming
Solar Opposites (season premiere) - Hulu
South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 (movie) - Paramount+
All Star Shore - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Ms. Marvel (season finale) - Disney+
Check Local Listings
The Green Planet - PBS
8 p.m.
Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (series debut) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Carpathian Predators (two-part special debut) - Smithsonian Channel
Crank Yankers - Comedy Central
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
Shark Queens (special) - National Geographic
Wellington Paranormal - The CW
The Challenge: USA - CBS
10 p.m.
More Power - History Channel
Everything's Trash (series debut) - Freeform
5 Guys a Week - Lifetime
10:30 p.m.
A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media - NBC News NOW
*times are ET and subject to change
