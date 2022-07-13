Plus, Everything's Trash on Phoebe Robinson's series debut, and summer has officially started with Shark Fest.

What to Watch podcast: Kamala reveals her identity on the Marvel-ous finale of Ms. Marvel

We recap Tuesday's 2022 Emmy nominations, including snubs and surprises and top nominees.

The first season of Disney+'s Ms. Marvel wraps up with Kamala revealing her identity to her family. Phoebe Robinson stars in the new series Everything's Trash, which she created and is based on her collection of essays and puts her in the center of a rom-com. And National Geographic's 10th annual Shark Fest kicks off with the special Shark Queens, which explores whether female sharks are actually more dominant than males.

What to watch on Wednesday, July 13

Streaming

Solar Opposites (season premiere) - Hulu

South Park The Streaming Wars Part 2 (movie) - Paramount+

All Star Shore - Paramount+

Love Island: UK - Hulu

Ms. Marvel (season finale) - Disney+

Check Local Listings

The Green Planet - PBS

8 p.m.

Rehab Addict Lake House Rescue (series debut) - HGTV (and streaming on Discovery+)

Big Brother - CBS

Married at First Sight - Lifetime

Carpathian Predators (two-part special debut) - Smithsonian Channel

Crank Yankers - Comedy Central

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo

9 p.m.

Shark Queens (special) - National Geographic

Wellington Paranormal - The CW

The Challenge: USA - CBS

10 p.m.

More Power - History Channel

Everything's Trash (series debut) - Freeform

5 Guys a Week - Lifetime

10:30 p.m.

A Marriage on Trial: Johnny Depp, Amber Heard, and Truth in the Age of Social Media - NBC News NOW

*times are ET and subject to change