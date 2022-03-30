Plus, the Queen of Versailles Reigns Again in a new Discovery+ series, and a new group of contestants takes the stage on The Masked Singer.

What to Watch podcast: Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight rises to join the Marvel universe

Today, Oscar Isaac makes his MCU debut in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, in which he stars as Steven Grant, a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder who discovers he's sharing a body with mercenary Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight.

After a 2012 documentary focusing on the stalled construction of their 90,000-square-foot Florida palace due to the economy crash, socialite Jackie Siegel and her businessman husband David are back with the docuseries Queen of Versailles Reigns Again, in which they invite viewers inside their lavish home as they finally finish building it. Meanwhile, on The Masked Singer, Group B performances begin, and we have a preview in which Nicole Scherzinger pulls a Ken with a wild guess about one contestant.

What to Watch on Wednesday, March 30

Streaming

Queen of Versailles Reigns Again (series debut) — Discovery+

White Water Summer (series debut) — Discovery+

Movies

Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (doc) — Netflix

Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Díaz (doc) — Netflix

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Beyond the Edge — CBS

Kung Fu — The CW

Domino Masters — Fox

When We Were Bullies (doc) — HBO/HBO Max

Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? (series debut) — HGTV

10 p.m.

24 Months That Changed the World (20/20 special) — ABC

Snowfall — FX

Astrid & Lilly Save the World (season finale) — Syfy

*times are ET and subject to change