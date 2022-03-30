What to Watch podcast: Oscar Isaac's Moon Knight rises to join the Marvel universe
Today, Oscar Isaac makes his MCU debut in the Disney+ series Moon Knight, in which he stars as Steven Grant, a man with Dissociative Identity Disorder who discovers he's sharing a body with mercenary Marc Spector, a.k.a. Moon Knight.
After a 2012 documentary focusing on the stalled construction of their 90,000-square-foot Florida palace due to the economy crash, socialite Jackie Siegel and her businessman husband David are back with the docuseries Queen of Versailles Reigns Again, in which they invite viewers inside their lavish home as they finally finish building it. Meanwhile, on The Masked Singer, Group B performances begin, and we have a preview in which Nicole Scherzinger pulls a Ken with a wild guess about one contestant.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including new details about how The Umbrella Academy will handle Elliot Page's character's gender identity, an actor leaving The Sex Lives of College Girls, and an Oscars puppy adoption — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, March 30
Streaming
Queen of Versailles Reigns Again (series debut) — Discovery+
White Water Summer (series debut) — Discovery+
Moon Knight (series debut) — Disney+
Movies
Trust No One: The Hunt for the Crypto King (doc) — Netflix
Broken Idol: The Undoing of Diomedes Díaz (doc) — Netflix
Nitram — Digital/AMC+
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
Beyond the Edge — CBS
Kung Fu — The CW
Domino Masters — Fox
Why the Heck Did I Buy This House? (series debut) — HGTV
10 p.m.
24 Months That Changed the World (20/20 special) — ABC
Snowfall — FX
Astrid & Lilly Save the World (season finale) — Syfy
*times are ET and subject to change
