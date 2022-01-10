Hilary Duff and Ziwe stop by for Clayton's second week, the 90 Day Fiancé spin-off returns, and more.

Hilary Duff and Ziwe stop by The Bachelor to help Clayton navigate his dates; meanwhile, surprising info about one of the women has Clayton debating retracting a rose. Season 3 of Darcey & Stacey debuts on TLC, and a second season of unscripted docuseries Black Market, starring the late Michael K. Williams, premieres on VICE.

Plus, we have a Batman milestone to commemorate in This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia about Duff's Lizzie McGuire.

What to Watch on Monday, Jan. 10

8 p.m.

9-1-1: Lone Star — Fox

Kenan (back-to-back eps) — NBC

Darcey & Stacey (season premiere) — TLC

9 p.m.

The Cleaning Lady — Fox

That's My Jam — NBC

10 p.m.

Ordinary Joe — NBC

Streaming

Queens of Mystery (season premiere) — Acorn TV

*times are ET and subject to change