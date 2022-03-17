Plus, Gordon Ramsay guides more kids through the kitchen on a new season of MasterChef Junior, and Rosario Dawson heads into a war zone in the DC adaptation DMZ.

What to Watch podcast: HBO Max Minx-es it up with its raunchy new '70s dramedy

On today's roster: New Girl's Jake Johnson and Elementary's Ophelia Lovibond star in the new comedy Minx, about a fictional erotic male magazine for women in the 1970s. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt star in the limited series DMZ, based on the popular comic book set during the second American Civil War, where Manhattan is set up as a demilitarized zone and Dawson's medic character Alma is searching for her lost son. And Gordon Ramsay and a crop of young cooks gear up for a new season of MasterChef Junior, with Chef Ramsay reflecting on why so many more kids are getting into the kitchen.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Gordon Ramsay on the new season of MasterChef Junior, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 17

Streaming

Minx (series debut) — HBO Max

DMZ (series debut) — HBO Max

Below Deck Down Under (series debut) — Peacock

Arctic Circle (season premiere) — Topic

Movies

Rescued by Ruby — Netflix

8 p.m.

9 p.m.

Call Me Kat — Fox

9:30 p.m.

Welcome to Flatch (series debut) — Fox

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

*times are ET and subject to change