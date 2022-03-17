What to Watch podcast: HBO Max Minx-es it up with its raunchy new '70s dramedy
On today's roster: New Girl's Jake Johnson and Elementary's Ophelia Lovibond star in the new comedy Minx, about a fictional erotic male magazine for women in the 1970s. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt star in the limited series DMZ, based on the popular comic book set during the second American Civil War, where Manhattan is set up as a demilitarized zone and Dawson's medic character Alma is searching for her lost son. And Gordon Ramsay and a crop of young cooks gear up for a new season of MasterChef Junior, with Chef Ramsay reflecting on why so many more kids are getting into the kitchen.
Also, the cast of Yellowjackets tell us what they're watching. Plus: entertainment headlines — including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus' head injury, Jack Black's return to the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and details on Ellen's last show and final guests — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Gordon Ramsay on the new season of MasterChef Junior, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, March 17
Streaming
Minx (series debut) — HBO Max
Jellystone! (season premiere) — HBO Max
DMZ (series debut) — HBO Max
Star Trek: Discovery (season finale) — Paramount+
Below Deck Down Under (series debut) — Peacock
Arctic Circle (season premiere) — Topic
Movies
Rescued by Ruby — Netflix
8 p.m.
MasterChef Junior (season premiere) — Fox
9 p.m.
Call Me Kat — Fox
9:30 p.m.
Welcome to Flatch (series debut) — Fox
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Single Drunk Female (season finale) — Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
