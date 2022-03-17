What to Watch podcast: HBO Max Minx-es it up with its raunchy new '70s dramedy

Plus, Gordon Ramsay guides more kids through the kitchen on a new season of MasterChef Junior, and Rosario Dawson heads into a war zone in the DC adaptation DMZ.
By EW Staff March 17, 2022 at 08:52 AM EDT
On today's roster: New Girl's Jake Johnson and Elementary's Ophelia Lovibond star in the new comedy Minx, about a fictional erotic male magazine for women in the 1970s. Rosario Dawson and Benjamin Bratt star in the limited series DMZ, based on the popular comic book set during the second American Civil War, where Manhattan is set up as a demilitarized zone and Dawson's medic character Alma is searching for her lost son. And Gordon Ramsay and a crop of young cooks gear up for a new season of MasterChef Junior, with Chef Ramsay reflecting on why so many more kids are getting into the kitchen.

Also, the cast of Yellowjackets tell us what they're watching. Plus: entertainment headlines — including The Walking Dead star Norman Reedus' head injury, Jack Black's return to the Kung Fu Panda franchise, and details on Ellen's last show and final guests — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks, plus Gordon Ramsay on the new season of MasterChef Junior, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 17

Streaming

Minx (series debut) — HBO Max

Jellystone! (season premiere) — HBO Max

DMZ (series debut) — HBO Max

Star Trek: Discovery (season finale) — Paramount+

Below Deck Down Under (series debut) — Peacock

Bel-AirPeacock

Arctic Circle (season premiere) — Topic

Movies

Rescued by Ruby — Netflix

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Top Chef — Bravo

MasterChef Junior (season premiere) — Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation — MTV

Law & Order — NBC

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Call Me Kat — Fox

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

9:30 p.m.

Welcome to Flatch (series debut) — Fox

10 p.m.

Big Sky — ABC

Grown-ish — Freeform

Law & Order: Organized Crime — NBC

10:30 p.m.

Single Drunk Female (season finale) — Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change

