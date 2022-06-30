Plus, we're crossing the season premiere of The Bridge, and it's a season finale for the history books on Book of Queer.

What to Watch podcast: Relationships and restaurants are put to the test on Me or the Menu series premiere

On the new Food Network reality series Me or the Menu, couples' relationships are put to the test as they try to open or grow their restaurants. On the reality competition The Bridge, teams have to build a 1,000-foot-long bridge across the South China Sea — someone will win $200,000. And The Book of Queer closes with the finale of this historical docuseries about gay rights, activists, famous figures, and more.

What to watch on Thursday, June 30

Streaming

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience (animated series debut) - Cartoonito on HBO Max

The Bridge (season premiere) - HBO Max

The Book of Queer (season finale) - Discovery+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (season premiere) - Peacock

The Split (season premiere) - Sundance Now

The Orville - Hulu

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

9 p.m.

Strange Evidence (season finale) - Science

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network

Buckhead Shore - MTV

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

Me or the Menu (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

*times are ET and subject to change