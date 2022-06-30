What to Watch podcast: Relationships and restaurants are put to the test on Me or the Menu series premiere

Plus, we're crossing the season premiere of The Bridge, and it's a season finale for the history books on Book of Queer.
By EW Staff June 30, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On the new Food Network reality series Me or the Menu, couples' relationships are put to the test as they try to open or grow their restaurants. On the reality competition The Bridge, teams have to build a 1,000-foot-long bridge across the South China Sea — someone will win $200,000. And The Book of Queer closes with the finale of this historical docuseries about gay rights, activists, famous figures, and more.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement to star in a movie with Jamie Foxx, an update on the next James Bond movie and who will be filling 007's shoes, Kate Winslet's next HBO limited series, Mira Sorvino teasing a possible Romy and Michelle reunion, and the end of Jason Momoa's See — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Thursday, June 30

Streaming

Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience (animated series debut) - Cartoonito on HBO Max

The Bridge (season premiere) - HBO Max

The Book of Queer (season finale) - Discovery+

The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (season premiere) - Peacock

The Split (season premiere) - Sundance Now

The Orville - Hulu

Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

9 p.m.

Strange Evidence (season finale) - Science

Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network

Buckhead Shore - MTV

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

Me or the Menu (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

*times are ET and subject to change

