What to Watch podcast: Relationships and restaurants are put to the test on Me or the Menu series premiere
On the new Food Network reality series Me or the Menu, couples' relationships are put to the test as they try to open or grow their restaurants. On the reality competition The Bridge, teams have to build a 1,000-foot-long bridge across the South China Sea — someone will win $200,000. And The Book of Queer closes with the finale of this historical docuseries about gay rights, activists, famous figures, and more.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Cameron Diaz coming out of retirement to star in a movie with Jamie Foxx, an update on the next James Bond movie and who will be filling 007's shoes, Kate Winslet's next HBO limited series, Mira Sorvino teasing a possible Romy and Michelle reunion, and the end of Jason Momoa's See — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Thursday, June 30
Streaming
Naked Mole Rat Gets Dressed: The Underground Rock Experience (animated series debut) - Cartoonito on HBO Max
The Bridge (season premiere) - HBO Max
The Book of Queer (season finale) - Discovery+
The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Ex-Wives Club (season premiere) - Peacock
The Split (season premiere) - Sundance Now
The Orville - Hulu
Star Trek: Strange New Worlds - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
9 p.m.
Strange Evidence (season finale) - Science
Beat Bobby Flay - Food Network
Buckhead Shore - MTV
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
Me or the Menu (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
*times are ET and subject to change
