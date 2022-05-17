What to Watch podcast: The Resident season finale takes a walk down memory lane

Plus, the club is looking for answers on Mayans M.C. and Mr. Mayor airs its series finale.

On the season finale of The Resident, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) realizes it's finally time to say goodbye to Nic, Bell and Kit celebrate their engagement, and Devon gets an amazing offer, but it's out of state. On Mayans M.C., the club is reeling from a big death and now they're plotting their revenge while also questioning EZ's leadership. And on NBC, it's the season — and series — finally of Mr. Mayor, where Ted Danson's Neil faces off against Holly Hunter's Arpi during a recall election.

Comedian Carlos Santos tells us why he loves Peacemaker so much. Plus, entertainment headlines — including new roles for Reba and Edie Falco, and casting news about the Hunger Games prequel's young Snow — and trivia.

What to Watch on Tuesday, May 17

Check Local Listings

Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (special) — PBS

Streaming

Black Gold (doc) — Paramount+

7 p.m.

8 p.m.

Holey Moley — ABC

Real Housewives of New Jersey (reunion, part 3) — Bravo

FBI — CBS

The Resident (season finale) — Fox

Teen Mom 2 (reunion, part 1) — MTV

8:30 p.m.

Mr. Mayor (series finale) — NBC

9 p.m.

The Chase — ABC

FBI: International — CBS

Name That Tune — Fox

10 p.m.

Who Do You Believe? — ABC

FBI: Most Wanted — CBS

Supermarket Stakeout (season prem) — Food Network

Movies

Hatching — Digital/VOD

Poupelle of Chimney Town — Digital

Death Valley — Digital/VOD

*times are ET and subject to change