What to Watch podcast: The Resident season finale takes a walk down memory lane
On the season finale of The Resident, Conrad (Matt Czuchry) realizes it's finally time to say goodbye to Nic, Bell and Kit celebrate their engagement, and Devon gets an amazing offer, but it's out of state. On Mayans M.C., the club is reeling from a big death and now they're plotting their revenge while also questioning EZ's leadership. And on NBC, it's the season — and series — finally of Mr. Mayor, where Ted Danson's Neil faces off against Holly Hunter's Arpi during a recall election.
Comedian Carlos Santos tells us why he loves Peacemaker so much. Plus, entertainment headlines — including new roles for Reba and Edie Falco, and casting news about the Hunger Games prequel's young Snow — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, May 17
Check Local Listings
Lionel Richie: The Library of Congress Gershwin Prize for Popular Song (special) — PBS
Streaming
Black Gold (doc) — Paramount+
7 p.m.
8 p.m.
Holey Moley — ABC
Real Housewives of New Jersey (reunion, part 3) — Bravo
FBI — CBS
The Resident (season finale) — Fox
Teen Mom 2 (reunion, part 1) — MTV
8:30 p.m.
Mr. Mayor (series finale) — NBC
9 p.m.
The Chase — ABC
FBI: International — CBS
Name That Tune — Fox
10 p.m.
Who Do You Believe? — ABC
FBI: Most Wanted — CBS
Supermarket Stakeout (season prem) — Food Network
Movies
Hatching — Digital/VOD
Poupelle of Chimney Town — Digital
Death Valley — Digital/VOD
*times are ET and subject to change
