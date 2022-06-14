What to Watch podcast: Mayans M.C. revs up for season finale
Threats and intense drama await in the season finale of Mayans M.C., where EZ is tying up loose ends, and Alvarez is trying to make peace with a Redwood original. On the new episode of Deadliest Catch, Captain Sean tries for some crab after Captain Johnathan caught a mystery species last week. Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin are hosting a girl's night full of funny female comics on the Netflix special Ladies Night Live.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Neil Patrick Harris joining the next season of Doctor Who, a first look at Megan Thee Stallion on P-Valley, and a new initiative by filmmakers and TV creators to reframe the use of guns in their projects — and trivia!
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, June 14
Streaming
HALFTIME (doc) - Netflix
Dateline: The Last Day (series debut) - Peacock
Jane Fonda & Lily Tomlin: Ladies Night Live (comedy special) - Netflix
Movies
Echoes of the Empire - Digital
Erzulie - Digital
8 p.m.
All Rise - OWN
America's Got Talent - NBC
Catfish - MTV
Deadliest Catch - Discovery, Discovery+
9 p.m.
The Chase - OWN
Deadliest Catch: Bloodline - Discovery, Discovery+
Dark Side of the 90's (season premiere) - VICE
Masterchef Junior - Fox
9:30 p.m.
Bobby Brown: Every Little Step - A&E
10 p.m.
Mayans MC (season finale) - FX
*times are ET and subject to change
