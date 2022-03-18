What to Watch podcast: History (and ghosts?) haunt Regina Hall in social thriller Master

Plus, you can finally wade into Deep Water with Ana de Armas and Ben Affleck, Amy Schumer's new series is a matter of Life & Beth, and more.
By EW Staff March 18, 2022 at 09:36 AM EDT
Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting — find out why; Daniel Radcliffe doesn't foresee a return to playing Harry Potter anytime soon.

Regina Hall stars in the new thriller Master, as a woman haunted by her university job; Amy Schumer tells us about her cathartic experience creating and starring in the new series Life & Beth as the title character, who rethinks everything in her life after getting some shocking news; Maya Rudolph, Pamela Adlon, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and more star in the Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources; Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the limited series WeCrashed, about the rise and fall of WeWork; and Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in the thriller Deep Water.

Mike Myers delivers our Sound Bite of the Week as one of the eight characters he plays in the upcoming series The Pentaverate. The Wire alum Wendell Pierce, who stars in the new movie Don't Hang Up, tells us what he's watching. Plus, more entertainment headlines — including Wendy Williams' possible return to daytime TV, and the one thing Courteney Cox fought against in the new Scream movie — and trivia.

Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch this Weekend, March 11-13

FRIDAY

Streaming

WeCrashed (limited series debut) — Apple TV+

Stillwater (season premiere) — Apple TV+

Suspicion (season finale) — Apple TV+

Ranch to Table (season premiere) — Discovery+

Life & Beth (series debut) — Hulu

Human Resources (Big Mouth spin-off debut) — Netflix

Top Boy (season premiere) — Netflix

The Newsreader (U.S. streaming debut) — The Roku Channel

Movies

MasterAmazon Prime Video

More Than Robots (doc) — Disney+

Cheaper by the DozenDisney+

Deep WaterHulu

Black CrabNetflix

WindfallNetflix

The Hater — VOD

The Torch — VOD

Expired — VOD

Check local listings

AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups® Awards – 20th Anniversary Special — PBS

8 p.m.

Shark Tank — ABC

Charmed — The CW

RuPaul's Drag Race — VH1

9 p.m.

20/20 ("The Devil You Know") — ABC

Dynasty — The CW

Dateline ("A Haunting Stretch of Road") — NBC

11 p.m.

Painting With John — HBO

SATURDAY

4 p.m.

Breaking Bad (marathon begins leading up to Better Call Saul final season premiere) — AMC

8 p.m.

Great Chocolate Showdown (season finale) — The CW

Sins in the Suburbs (movie) — Lifetime

9 p.m.

World's Funniest Animals — The CW

Marry Me Now (series debut) — OWN

10 p.m.

48 Hours — CBS

SUNDAY

Movies

Don't Hang Up — Bounce

Check local listings

Sanditon (season premiere) — PBS

Call the Midwife (season premiere) — PBS

Before We Die (series debut) — PBS

11 a.m.

Girl Meets Farm: Our Farmhouse Renovation (special) — Food Network/Discovery+

8 p.m.

American Idol — ABC

Killing Eve — BBC America

The Equalizer — CBS

20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards — Circle

Riverdale (midseason premiere) — The CW

Tournament of Champions III — Food Network

The Simpsons — Fox

The Courtship — NBC

The Circus — Showtime

Power Book IV: Force — Starz

8:30 p.m.

The Great North — Fox

9 p.m.

The Walking Dead — AMC

Kandi & the Gang — Bravo

NCIS: Los Angeles — CBS

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (season premiere) — CNN

March — The CW

From — Epix

Bob's Burgers — Fox

Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO

An Audience with Adele (concert special) — NBC

Billions — Showtime

Outlander — Starz

9:30 p.m.

Family Guy — Fox

10 p.m.

Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough (special) — ABC

S.W.A.T. — CBS

Nomad with Carlton McCoy (series debut) — CNN

Bar Rescue (new episodes begin) — Paramount Network

Super Pumped: The Battle for Uber — Showtime

Shining Vale — Starz

Expedition Bigfoot (season premiere) — Travel Channel/Discovery+

*times are ET and subject to change

