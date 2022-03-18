What to Watch podcast: History (and ghosts?) haunt Regina Hall in social thriller Master
Sandra Bullock is taking a break from acting — find out why; Daniel Radcliffe doesn't foresee a return to playing Harry Potter anytime soon.
Regina Hall stars in the new thriller Master, as a woman haunted by her university job; Amy Schumer tells us about her cathartic experience creating and starring in the new series Life & Beth as the title character, who rethinks everything in her life after getting some shocking news; Maya Rudolph, Pamela Adlon, Aidy Bryant, Nick Kroll, and more star in the Big Mouth spin-off, Human Resources; Jared Leto and Anne Hathaway are Adam and Rebekah Neumann in the limited series WeCrashed, about the rise and fall of WeWork; and Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas star in the thriller Deep Water.
Mike Myers delivers our Sound Bite of the Week as one of the eight characters he plays in the upcoming series The Pentaverate. The Wire alum Wendell Pierce, who stars in the new movie Don't Hang Up, tells us what he's watching. Plus, more entertainment headlines — including Wendy Williams' possible return to daytime TV, and the one thing Courteney Cox fought against in the new Scream movie — and trivia.
Hear more on all of this weekend's must-see picks, plus what The Wire and Jack Ryan star Wendell Pierce is watching, in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch this Weekend, March 11-13
FRIDAY
Streaming
Stillwater (season premiere) — Apple TV+
Suspicion (season finale) — Apple TV+
Ranch to Table (season premiere) — Discovery+
Life & Beth (series debut) — Hulu
Top Boy (season premiere) — Netflix
The Newsreader (U.S. streaming debut) — The Roku Channel
Movies
Master — Amazon Prime Video
More Than Robots (doc) — Disney+
Cheaper by the Dozen — Disney+
Black Crab — Netflix
Windfall — Netflix
The Hater — VOD
The Torch — VOD
Expired — VOD
Check local listings
AARP The Magazine's Movies for Grownups® Awards – 20th Anniversary Special — PBS
8 p.m.
9 p.m.
20/20 ("The Devil You Know") — ABC
11 p.m.
Painting With John — HBO
SATURDAY
4 p.m.
Breaking Bad (marathon begins leading up to Better Call Saul final season premiere) — AMC
8 p.m.
Great Chocolate Showdown (season finale) — The CW
Sins in the Suburbs (movie) — Lifetime
9 p.m.
World's Funniest Animals — The CW
Marry Me Now (series debut) — OWN
10 p.m.
48 Hours — CBS
SUNDAY
Movies
Don't Hang Up — Bounce
Check local listings
Sanditon (season premiere) — PBS
Call the Midwife (season premiere) — PBS
Before We Die (series debut) — PBS
11 a.m.
Girl Meets Farm: Our Farmhouse Renovation (special) — Food Network/Discovery+
8 p.m.
The Equalizer — CBS
20th Annual Americana Honors & Awards — Circle
Tournament of Champions III — Food Network
The Courtship — NBC
The Circus — Showtime
Power Book IV: Force — Starz
8:30 p.m.
The Great North — Fox
9 p.m.
Kandi & the Gang — Bravo
Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy (season premiere) — CNN
March — The CW
From — Epix
Winning Time: The Rise of the Lakers Dynasty — HBO
An Audience with Adele (concert special) — NBC
9:30 p.m.
10 p.m.
Step Into…The Movies with Derek and Julianne Hough (special) — ABC
Nomad with Carlton McCoy (series debut) — CNN
Bar Rescue (new episodes begin) — Paramount Network
Expedition Bigfoot (season premiere) — Travel Channel/Discovery+
*times are ET and subject to change
