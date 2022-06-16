What to Watch podcast: The cast of Martin says 'wazzup' in new reunion special

Plus, 'Father of the Bride' makes its matrimonial debut and 'Legacies' says farewell in series finale.
By EW Staff June 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Twenty-five years after it ended, Martin stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II reunite to look back on their beloved sitcom and share never-before-heard stories from the set. After four seasons of monster hunting, vampire encounters, and supernatural debauchery, Legacies comes to an end on The CW, but the characters aren't going down without a fight. And Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star in the new remake of the classic film, Father of the Bride.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including The Boys casting news, more Avatar: The Last Airbender movies on the way, why Faith Hill didn't want to act again after The Stepford Wives, and Joshua Jackson gives an update on the upcoming Fatal Attraction series — and trivia!

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, June 16

Streaming

Rutherford Falls (season premiere) - Peacock

Ben Crump (doc) - Netflix

Players (series debut) - Paramount+

The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu

Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special - Netflix

Doug To The Rescue (season premiere) - Curiosity Streams

Martin: The Reunion - BET+

Leave No Trace (doc) - Hulu

Father of the Bride - HBO Max

The Offer - Paramount+

9 p.m.

Windy City Rehab (season finale) - HGTV

Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty (series debut) - Circle Network

9:30 p.m.

Big Kenny's Crank It Up Garage (series debut) - Circle Network

10 p.m.

Impractical Jokers (season premiere) - truTV

The Old Man (series debut) - FX

The AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews - TNT

*times are ET and subject to change

