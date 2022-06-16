What to Watch podcast: The cast of Martin says 'wazzup' in new reunion special
Twenty-five years after it ended, Martin stars Martin Lawrence, Tisha Campbell, Tichina Arnold, and Carl Anthony Payne II reunite to look back on their beloved sitcom and share never-before-heard stories from the set. After four seasons of monster hunting, vampire encounters, and supernatural debauchery, Legacies comes to an end on The CW, but the characters aren't going down without a fight. And Andy Garcia and Gloria Estefan star in the new remake of the classic film, Father of the Bride.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including The Boys casting news, more Avatar: The Last Airbender movies on the way, why Faith Hill didn't want to act again after The Stepford Wives, and Joshua Jackson gives an update on the upcoming Fatal Attraction series — and trivia!
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, June 16
Streaming
Rutherford Falls (season premiere) - Peacock
Ben Crump (doc) - Netflix
Players (series debut) - Paramount+
The Kardashians (season finale) - Hulu
Snoop Dogg's F*cn Around Comedy Special - Netflix
Doug To The Rescue (season premiere) - Curiosity Streams
Martin: The Reunion - BET+
Leave No Trace (doc) - Hulu
Father of the Bride - HBO Max
The Offer - Paramount+
9 p.m.
Windy City Rehab (season finale) - HGTV
Dinner Drive With Kyle Petty (series debut) - Circle Network
9:30 p.m.
Big Kenny's Crank It Up Garage (series debut) - Circle Network
10 p.m.
Impractical Jokers (season premiere) - truTV
The Old Man (series debut) - FX
The AFI Life Achievement Award: A Tribute to Julie Andrews - TNT
*times are ET and subject to change
