What to Watch podcast: It's a party in the USA, Love Island is back
Sarah Hyland welcomes a new cast of Love Island USA to the villa — and to the series' new home on Peacock. It's the season finale of Dancing with Myself on NBC, and Origins of Hip Hop will tell Uncle Luke's story in the final episode of the docuseries.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Alicia Vikander telling EW that the sequel to her 2018 Tomb Raider movie adaptation is in limbo thanks to Amazon's acquisition of MGM; Peter Dinklage joins the cast of the Hunger Games prequel, The Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes; and Hollywood mourns the loss of Mickey Rooney Jr.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Tuesday, July 19
Streaming
Love Island USA (season premiere) - Peacock
Aftershock (doc) - Hulu
The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie' (doc) - Paramount+
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
Love Island UK - Hulu
Check Local Listings
The Great Muslim American Road Trip (season finale) - PBS
8 p.m.
All Rise - OWN
Catfish - MTV
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Edge of the Earth - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
10 p.m.
Origins of Hip-Hop (season finale) - A&E
UFO Witness - Travel Channel
Dancing with Myself (season finale) - NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Kitchen Crash - Food Network
*times are ET and subject to change
