What to Watch podcast: It's a party in the USA, Love Island is back

Sarah Hyland welcomes a new cast of Love Island USA to the villa — and to the series' new home on Peacock. It's the season finale of Dancing with Myself on NBC, and Origins of Hip Hop will tell Uncle Luke's story in the final episode of the docuseries.

What to watch on Tuesday, July 19

Streaming

Love Island USA (season premiere) - Peacock

Aftershock (doc) - Hulu

The Day the Music Died: The Story of Don McLean's 'American Pie' (doc) - Paramount+

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

Love Island UK - Hulu

Check Local Listings

The Great Muslim American Road Trip (season finale) - PBS

8 p.m.

All Rise - OWN

Catfish - MTV

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

9 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

Edge of the Earth - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

10 p.m.

Origins of Hip-Hop (season finale) - A&E

UFO Witness - Travel Channel

Dancing with Myself (season finale) - NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Kitchen Crash - Food Network

*times are ET and subject to change