What to Watch podcast: The villa awaits on steamy new season of Love Island UK

Plus, rap legends renovate houses on Hip Hop My House, and it's magical mayhem on the final season premiere of Motherland: Fort Salem.
By EW Staff June 21, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
The villa is open for business again on a new season of Love Island UK, where singles are about to turn up the heat for summer. The witches are at war as the final season of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres. And on Hip Hop My House, rapper Cam'ron and his design partner Zeez Louize are transforming drab houses and apartments with renovations inspired by hip hop stars including Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, and Migos.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Baz Luhrmann's admission about a four-hour-cut of Elvis, and Spice Girl Mel B joins Queen of the Universe as a new judge — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Tuesday, June 21

Streaming

Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (comedy special) - Netflix

The Future Of… (docuseries debut, part 1) - Netflix

Love Island UK (season premiere) - Hulu

Hip Hop My House (series debut) - Paramount+

Make This Tonight (season premiere) - Tastmade (at 8 p.m. ET)

Harmonious Live! (special) - Disney+ (at 9 p.m. ET)

Movies

Watcher - VOD

Cyst - VOD

8 p.m.

37 Words (docuseries debut) - ESPN

All Rise - OWN

Catfish - MTV

Deadliest Catch - Discovery

Superman & Lois - The CW

9 p.m.

Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (back to back episodes) - A&E

10 p.m.

Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E

UFO Witness (season premiere) - Travel Channel

Dancing with Myself - NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem (season premiere) - Freeform

Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change

