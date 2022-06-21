What to Watch podcast: The villa awaits on steamy new season of Love Island UK
The villa is open for business again on a new season of Love Island UK, where singles are about to turn up the heat for summer. The witches are at war as the final season of Motherland: Fort Salem premieres. And on Hip Hop My House, rapper Cam'ron and his design partner Zeez Louize are transforming drab houses and apartments with renovations inspired by hip hop stars including Tyga, Rae Sremmurd, and Migos.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Baz Luhrmann's admission about a four-hour-cut of Elvis, and Spice Girl Mel B joins Queen of the Universe as a new judge — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Tuesday, June 21
Streaming
Joel Kim Booster: Psychosexual (comedy special) - Netflix
The Future Of… (docuseries debut, part 1) - Netflix
Love Island UK (season premiere) - Hulu
Hip Hop My House (series debut) - Paramount+
Make This Tonight (season premiere) - Tastmade (at 8 p.m. ET)
Harmonious Live! (special) - Disney+ (at 9 p.m. ET)
Movies
Watcher - VOD
Cyst - VOD
8 p.m.
37 Words (docuseries debut) - ESPN
All Rise - OWN
Catfish - MTV
Deadliest Catch - Discovery
Superman & Lois - The CW
9 p.m.
Bobby Brown: Every Little Step (back to back episodes) - A&E
10 p.m.
Origins of Hip-Hop - A&E
UFO Witness (season premiere) - Travel Channel
Dancing with Myself - NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem (season premiere) - Freeform
Exclusively Elvis: A Special Edition of 20/20 - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
