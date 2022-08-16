What to Watch podcast: It's a fiery hot finale on Love Island UK
We're headed back to the villa for the last time this season where it's down to four couples on Love Island UK — see who survives the summer of chaos. The new dating show Hotties combines hot people and hot food as blind dates compete in challenges involving super spicy foods — and host Jade Catta-Preta tells us what she's watching. The new episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions goes inside the off-season with the team.
Plus entertainment headlines — including a modern reimagining of The Wizard of Oz by Kenya Barris, Viola Davis' role in the Hunger Games prequel, RuPaul's Drag Race gets renewed, and Johnny Depp announces the next movie he'll direct — and trivia.
What to watch on Tuesday, August 16
Streaming
Hotties (series debut) - Hulu
Love Island USA - Peacock
Love Island UK (season finale) - Hulu
Only Murders in the Building - Hulu
8 p.m.
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Catfish - MTV
9 p.m.
Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV
Dark Side of Comedy (docuseries debut) - VICE TV
10 p.m.
Big Bad Budget Battle - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
Reasonable Doubt - ID
Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions - HBO
Password - NBC
Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform
What We Do in the Shadows - FX
Celebrity Beef - E!
*times are ET and subject to change
