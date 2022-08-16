What to Watch podcast: It's a fiery hot finale on Love Island UK

Plus, get an inside look at the NFL with Hard Knocks: Training Camp with the Detroit Lions and blind dates get a spicy twist on Hulu's Hotties.

We're headed back to the villa for the last time this season where it's down to four couples on Love Island UK — see who survives the summer of chaos. The new dating show Hotties combines hot people and hot food as blind dates compete in challenges involving super spicy foods — and host Jade Catta-Preta tells us what she's watching. The new episode of Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions goes inside the off-season with the team.

What to watch on Tuesday, August 16

Streaming

Hotties (series debut) - Hulu

Love Island USA - Peacock

Love Island UK (season finale) - Hulu

Only Murders in the Building - Hulu

8 p.m.

Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1

Catfish - MTV

9 p.m.

Teen Mom: Young & Pregnant - MTV

Dark Side of Comedy (docuseries debut) - VICE TV

10 p.m.

Big Bad Budget Battle - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

Reasonable Doubt - ID

Hard Knocks: Training Camp With the Detroit Lions - HBO

Password - NBC

Motherland: Fort Salem - Freeform

What We Do in the Shadows - FX

Celebrity Beef - E!

