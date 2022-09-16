What to Watch podcast: See what happens After the Altar on the new Love Is Blind special

Plus, Los Espookys makes its long-awaited return, fly into a new season of Fate: The Winx Saga, and more weekend picks.
By EW Staff September 16, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's episode, Quinta Brunson reclaims her time when she crashes Jimmy Kimmel's late night monologue after his controversial bit during her Emmys win earlier this week. And, as Lorne Michaels teased in the Emmys press room: four new featured players are heading to Studio 8H for the upcoming new season of Saturday Night Live. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have joined the cast, following the exit of Kate McKinnonAidy BryantPete DavidsonMelissa VillaseñorAlex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari. And, get ready for more Blade Runner — Amazon Prime Video announced that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099.

Plus, more drama is in store on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Los Espookys season 2 ushers in spooky season, fan-favorite character Flora finally arrives on Fate: The Winx Saga with its new season on Netflix, and more picks for the weekend.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on September 16-18

FRIDAY

Streaming

Drifting Home (movie) - Netflix

Do Revenge (movie) - Netflix

Fate: The Winx Saga (season premiere) - Netflix

Heathers: The Musical (movie) - The Roku Channel

Love Is Blind: After the Altar (special) - Netflix

My Dream Quinceañera (series debut) - Paramount+

Mija (doc) - Disney+

Central Park - Apple TV+

The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video

See - Apple TV+

Bad Sisters - Apple TV+

Sprung (season finale) - Amazon Freevee

Five Days at Memorial (season finale) - Apple TV+

8 p.m.

RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1

Capital One College Bowl - NBC

9 p.m.

Dateline - NBC

10 p.m.

On Assignment – Ukraine: The Search for Justice - MSNBC

11 p.m.

Los Espookys (season premiere) - HBO

SATURDAY

8 p.m.

This Little Love of Mine (movie) - Great American Family

Girl in Room 13 (movie) - Lifetime

Cold Justice - Oxygen

9 p.m.

Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV

9:30 p.m.

911 Crisis Center - Oxygen

10 p.m.

First Home Fix - HGTV

48 Hours (season premiere) - CBS

NFL Icons 1 - EPIX

SUNDAY

Check Local Listings

The U.S. and the Holocaust (docuseries debut) - PBS

Streaming

SEAL Team (season premiere) - Paramount+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

7:30 p.m.

60 Minutes (season premiere) - CBS

8 p.m.

The Serpent Queen - Starz

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN

Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz

House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

Model America (docuseries) - MSNBC

Sister Wives - TLC

11 p.m.

Rick and Morty - Adult Swim

*times are ET and subject to change

