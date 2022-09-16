What to Watch podcast: See what happens After the Altar on the new Love Is Blind special
On today's episode, Quinta Brunson reclaims her time when she crashes Jimmy Kimmel's late night monologue after his controversial bit during her Emmys win earlier this week. And, as Lorne Michaels teased in the Emmys press room: four new featured players are heading to Studio 8H for the upcoming new season of Saturday Night Live. Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker have joined the cast, following the exit of Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, Pete Davidson, Melissa Villaseñor, Alex Moffat, and Aristotle Athari. And, get ready for more Blade Runner — Amazon Prime Video announced that it has greenlit Blade Runner 2099.
Plus, more drama is in store on Love Is Blind: After the Altar, Los Espookys season 2 ushers in spooky season, fan-favorite character Flora finally arrives on Fate: The Winx Saga with its new season on Netflix, and more picks for the weekend.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on September 16-18
FRIDAY
Streaming
Drifting Home (movie) - Netflix
Do Revenge (movie) - Netflix
Fate: The Winx Saga (season premiere) - Netflix
Heathers: The Musical (movie) - The Roku Channel
Love Is Blind: After the Altar (special) - Netflix
My Dream Quinceañera (series debut) - Paramount+
Mija (doc) - Disney+
Central Park - Apple TV+
The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Amazon Prime Video
See - Apple TV+
Bad Sisters - Apple TV+
Sprung (season finale) - Amazon Freevee
Five Days at Memorial (season finale) - Apple TV+
8 p.m.
RuPaul's Secret Celebrity Drag Race - VH1
Capital One College Bowl - NBC
9 p.m.
Dateline - NBC
10 p.m.
On Assignment – Ukraine: The Search for Justice - MSNBC
11 p.m.
Los Espookys (season premiere) - HBO
SATURDAY
8 p.m.
This Little Love of Mine (movie) - Great American Family
Girl in Room 13 (movie) - Lifetime
Cold Justice - Oxygen
9 p.m.
Help! I Wrecked My House - HGTV
9:30 p.m.
911 Crisis Center - Oxygen
10 p.m.
First Home Fix - HGTV
48 Hours (season premiere) - CBS
NFL Icons 1 - EPIX
SUNDAY
Check Local Listings
The U.S. and the Holocaust (docuseries debut) - PBS
Streaming
SEAL Team (season premiere) - Paramount+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
7:30 p.m.
60 Minutes (season premiere) - CBS
8 p.m.
The Serpent Queen - Starz
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
How It Really Happened with Jesse L. Martin - HLN
Power Book III: Raising Kanan - Starz
House of the Dragon - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Ghosts of Devil's Perch - Travel Channel (and streaming on Discovery+)
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
Model America (docuseries) - MSNBC
Sister Wives - TLC
11 p.m.
Rick and Morty - Adult Swim
*times are ET and subject to change
