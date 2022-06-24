What to Watch podcast: Gimme me the Loot! Maya Rudolph's new comedy debuts
Maya Rudolph stars as the wife of a billionaire whose world suddenly collapses when she discovers he's cheating and she divorces him on the new comedy Loot. Westworld returns for its third season with some familiar faces and some characters we never thought we'd see again — plus, Dolores is now Christina? The new episode of The Boys features the episode fans have been waiting for: Herogasm.
A new season of The Chi premieres, focusing on the joys and complications of Black love. And on the new dating series The One That Got Away, people are reunited with old flames for a second chance at love — or a first chance with someone new.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Regé-Jean Page addressing rumors that he's coming back to Bridgerton, what George R. R. Martin says about a potential Jon Snow-centered Game of Thrones sequel series, and Chris Pratt on his upcoming role as Mario in the Super Mario Bros. movie — our Sound Bite of the Week from the new reality competition Snake in the Grass, and trivia.
Related content:
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26
FRIDAY
Streaming
Chloe (series premiere) - Amazon Prime
Loot (series debut) - Apple TV+
The One That Got Away (series debut) - Amazon Prime
Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (season premiere) - Apple TV+
Trevor: The Musical (filmed version of Off-Broadway production) - Disney+
Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (series debut) - Netflix
Would It Kill You to Laughs? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early (comedy special) - Peacock
Now & Then (season finale) - Apple TV+
Check Local Listings
The Great American Recipe (series debut) - PBS
American Anthems (series debut) - PBS
Movies
Downton Abbey: A New Era - Peacock
Rise - Disney+
Murder at Yellowstone - VOD
Press Play - Digital/VOD
12:30 p.m.
Kaguya-sama: Love is War - Ultra Romantic (season finale) - Crunchyroll
8 p.m.
Come Dance with Me - CBS
9 p.m.
The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+)
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island - Hulu
8 p.m.
Nickelodeon Slime Cup (series debut) - Nickelodeon
Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN
9 p.m.
First Blood (series debut) - A&E
11:30 p.m.
SPY x FAMILY (season finale) - Crunchyroll
SUNDAY
7 p.m.
Disney's Summer Magic Quest (special) - Disney Channel
7:30 p.m.
We Hunt (two-episode season premiere) - Showtime
8 p.m.
BET Awards - BET
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
The Curse of Tutankhamun (special) - Smithsonian Channel
Exhumed: Unearthing a Killer (season finale) - Oxygen
9 p.m.
The Chi (season premiere) - Showtime
Westworld (season premiere) - HBO
Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? (doc) - Starz
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Player FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).
Comments