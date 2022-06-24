Plus, The Boys have a 'Herogasm', Westworld is back, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: Gimme me the Loot! Maya Rudolph's new comedy debuts

Maya Rudolph stars as the wife of a billionaire whose world suddenly collapses when she discovers he's cheating and she divorces him on the new comedy Loot. Westworld returns for its third season with some familiar faces and some characters we never thought we'd see again — plus, Dolores is now Christina? The new episode of The Boys features the episode fans have been waiting for: Herogasm.

A new season of The Chi premieres, focusing on the joys and complications of Black love. And on the new dating series The One That Got Away, people are reunited with old flames for a second chance at love — or a first chance with someone new.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Friday, June 24 to Sunday, June 26

FRIDAY

Streaming

Chloe (series premiere) - Amazon Prime

Loot (series debut) - Apple TV+

The One That Got Away (series debut) - Amazon Prime

Hello, Jack! The Kindness Show (season premiere) - Apple TV+

Trevor: The Musical (filmed version of Off-Broadway production) - Disney+

Money Heist: Korea - Joint Economic Area (series debut) - Netflix

Would It Kill You to Laughs? Starring Kate Berlant and John Early (comedy special) - Peacock

Now & Then (season finale) - Apple TV+

Check Local Listings

The Great American Recipe (series debut) - PBS

American Anthems (series debut) - PBS

Movies

Downton Abbey: A New Era - Peacock

Rise - Disney+

Murder at Yellowstone - VOD

Press Play - Digital/VOD

12:30 p.m.

Kaguya-sama: Love is War - Ultra Romantic (season finale) - Crunchyroll

8 p.m.

Come Dance with Me - CBS

9 p.m.

The 49th Annual Daytime Emmy Awards - CBS (and streaming on Paramount+)

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island - Hulu

8 p.m.

Nickelodeon Slime Cup (series debut) - Nickelodeon

Love & Marriage: Huntsville - OWN

9 p.m.

First Blood (series debut) - A&E

11:30 p.m.

SPY x FAMILY (season finale) - Crunchyroll

SUNDAY

7 p.m.

Disney's Summer Magic Quest (special) - Disney Channel

7:30 p.m.

We Hunt (two-episode season premiere) - Showtime

8 p.m.

BET Awards - BET

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

The Curse of Tutankhamun (special) - Smithsonian Channel

Exhumed: Unearthing a Killer (season finale) - Oxygen

9 p.m.

The Chi (season premiere) - Showtime

Westworld (season premiere) - HBO

Who is Ghislaine Maxwell? (doc) - Starz

*times are ET and subject to change