What to Watch podcast: Unlock a new season of magic and mischief on Locke & Key
The Locke family comes face to face with the American Revolution on the final season of Netflix's Locke & Key. Keaton and Alexis dance for the title of "America's Favorite Dancer" on the season finale of So You Think You Can Dance — and host Cat Deeley and judges JoJo Siwa, Stephen "tWitch" Boss, and Leah Remini tell us what they're watching. And everyone's favorite talking tree embarks on new adventures on the new Disney+ series I Am Groot.
Plus more entertainment headlines — including Street Outlaws: Fastest in America star Ryan Fellows' fatal accident while filming the show outside, a scare involving explosives on the Chicago set of Justified: City Primeval, the return of a fan-favorite character for season 5 of Cobra Kai, and Kenan Thompson named Emmys host — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Wednesday, Aug. 10
Streaming
Instant Dream Home (series debut) - Netflix
Indian Matchmaking (season premiere) - Netflix
Locke & Key (season premiere) - Netflix
Bluey (season premiere) - Disney+
I Am Groot (series premiere) - Disney+
Reservation Dogs - Hulu
High School Musical: The Musical: The Series - Disney+
All Star Shore - Paramount+
Love Island: UK - Hulu
Uncle From Another World - Netflix
8 p.m.
Supersenses (docuseries debut) - Smithsonian Channel
Big Brother - CBS
Married at First Sight - Lifetime
Real Housewives of Beverly Hills - Bravo
9 p.m.
The Challenge: USA - CBS
So You Think You Can Dance - Fox
Court Night LIVE (series debut) - A&E
10 p.m.
Grown-ish - Freeform
Resident Alien (season premiere) - Syfy, USA
Everything's Trash - Freeform
Five Guys a Week - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
