What to Watch podcast: Follow skateboarder Leo Baker's story in new documentary Stay on Board
The Netflix documentary Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story shines the line on the famous skateboarder who gave it all up when sport regulations required Baker, who came out as trans-masculine in 2019, to compete in the women's category. Social media star Tabitha Brown hosts the new Food Network competition It's CompliPlated, where cheftestants make dishes using fruits, vegetables, and plant-based ingredients. And Insecure actor Jean Elie stars in the ALLBLK series Send Help, as an actor who lands his dream job but loses it all just as quickly.
Plus entertainment headlines — including Steve Martin's admission that Only Murders in the Building is very likely his last acting role, Brett Goldstein on having only two weeks to physically prepare to play Hercules in the Thor: Love and Thunder end credits scene, and what Lisa Kudrow says about a potential third season of The Comeback — and trivia.
What to watch on Thursday, Aug. 11
Streaming
The Ms. Pat Show - BET+
Send Help (series debut) - ALLBLK
Dota: Dragon's Blood (season premiere) - Netflix
Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie - Topic
Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (doc) - Netflix
All or Nothing: Arsenal - Amazon Prime Video
Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+
Sweet Life: Los Angeles - HBO Max
Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - HBO Max
The Resort - Peacock
Harley Quinn - HBO Max
American Horror Stories - Hulu
8 p.m.
Battlebots Champions (series debut) - Discovery Channel
9 p.m.
Big Brother - CBS
Love Island - Peacock
Southern Charm - Bravo
10 p.m.
It's CompliPlated (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
The Con - ABC
Good Trouble - Freeform
10:30 p.m.
Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel
11:30 p.m.
Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God - Comedy Central
*times are ET and subject to change
