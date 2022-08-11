Plus, Send Help because It's CompliPlated is shaking up the kitchen tonight.

What to Watch podcast: Follow skateboarder Leo Baker's story in new documentary Stay on Board

The Netflix documentary Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story shines the line on the famous skateboarder who gave it all up when sport regulations required Baker, who came out as trans-masculine in 2019, to compete in the women's category. Social media star Tabitha Brown hosts the new Food Network competition It's CompliPlated, where cheftestants make dishes using fruits, vegetables, and plant-based ingredients. And Insecure actor Jean Elie stars in the ALLBLK series Send Help, as an actor who lands his dream job but loses it all just as quickly.

What to watch on Thursday, Aug. 11

Streaming

The Ms. Pat Show - BET+

Send Help (series debut) - ALLBLK

Dota: Dragon's Blood (season premiere) - Netflix

Murder at the Cottage: The Search for Justice for Sophie - Topic

Stay on Board: The Leo Baker Story (doc) - Netflix

All or Nothing: Arsenal - Amazon Prime Video

Mike Judge's Beavis and Butt-head - Paramount+

Sweet Life: Los Angeles - HBO Max

Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin - HBO Max

The Resort - Peacock

Harley Quinn - HBO Max

American Horror Stories - Hulu

8 p.m.

Battlebots Champions (series debut) - Discovery Channel

9 p.m.

Big Brother - CBS

Love Island - Peacock

Southern Charm - Bravo

10 p.m.

It's CompliPlated (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

The Con - ABC

Good Trouble - Freeform

10:30 p.m.

Alone: The Skills Challenge - History Channel

11:30 p.m.

Hell of A Week with Charlamagne Tha God - Comedy Central

*times are ET and subject to change