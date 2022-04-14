What to Watch podcast: It's time for a family reunion on Legacies
After much fan anticipation — and speculation — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 has revealed which past winners will return for its all-winners season.
Meanwhile, Legacies is staging a Mikaelson family reunion on its latest episode, in which Freya (Riley Voelkel), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) show up to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell); Hulu debuts the new reality series The Kardashians, following the famous family in a more docuseries-type way and digging more into the lives of each of the family members; and Craig Robinson stars in the new Peacock comedy Killing It, in which he takes a job getting $20,000 for each python he catches in Florida, where the snakes are creating an ecological disaster.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live confession, Salma Hayek's new role in the next Magic Mike movie, and IMDb TV's name change — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, April 14
Streaming
Fairwood (series debut) — Crackle
The Garcias (series debut) — HBO Max
Not So Pretty (docuseries debut) — HBO Max
Minx (season finale) — HBO Max
The Kardashians (series debut) — Hulu
Cecilia (series debut) — Paramount+
Killing It (series debut) — Peacock
Deceit (series debut) — Topic
12 p.m.
Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism — YouTube
8 p.m.
CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends — CMT
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts — CBS
Call Me Kat — Fox
9:30 p.m.
How We Roll — CBS
Welcome to Flatch — Fox
10 p.m.
Superstar: Patrick Swayze — ABC
10:30 p.m.
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News Now
*times are ET and subject to change
