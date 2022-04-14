What to Watch podcast: It's time for a family reunion on Legacies

Plus, reunite with another family on Hulu's The Kardashians, and Craig Robinson is Killing It on a new Peacock comedy.
By EW Staff April 14, 2022 at 09:22 AM EDT
After much fan anticipation — and speculation — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 has revealed which past winners will return for its all-winners season.

Meanwhile, Legacies is staging a Mikaelson family reunion on its latest episode, in which Freya (Riley Voelkel), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) show up to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell); Hulu debuts the new reality series The Kardashians, following the famous family in a more docuseries-type way and digging more into the lives of each of the family members; and Craig Robinson stars in the new Peacock comedy Killing It, in which he takes a job getting $20,000 for each python he catches in Florida, where the snakes are creating an ecological disaster.

Plus, entertainment headlines — including Kim Kardashian's Saturday Night Live confession, Salma Hayek's new role in the next Magic Mike movie, and IMDb TV's name change — and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, April 14

Streaming

Fairwood (series debut) — Crackle

The Garcias (series debut) — HBO Max

Not So Pretty (docuseries debut) — HBO Max

Minx (season finale) — HBO Max

The Kardashians (series debut) — Hulu

Cecilia (series debut) — Paramount+

Killing It (series debut) — Peacock

Deceit (series debut) — Topic

12 p.m.

Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism — YouTube

8 p.m.

Top Chef — Bravo

Young Sheldon — CBS

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends — CMT

Walker — The CW

MasterChef Junior — Fox

Law & Order — NBC

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Legacies — The CW

Call Me Kat — Fox

Law & Order: SVU — NBC

9:30 p.m.

How We Roll — CBS

Welcome to Flatch — Fox

10 p.m.

Superstar: Patrick Swayze — ABC

Bull — CBS

Atlanta — FX

Law & Order: Organized Crime — NBC

10:30 p.m.

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News Now

