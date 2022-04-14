What to Watch podcast: It's time for a family reunion on Legacies

Plus, reunite with another family on Hulu's The Kardashians, and Craig Robinson is Killing It on a new Peacock comedy.

After much fan anticipation — and speculation — RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars 7 has revealed which past winners will return for its all-winners season.

Meanwhile, Legacies is staging a Mikaelson family reunion on its latest episode, in which Freya (Riley Voelkel), Rebekah (Claire Holt), Marcel (Charles Michael Davis), and Kol (Nathaniel Buzolic) show up to help Hope (Danielle Rose Russell); Hulu debuts the new reality series The Kardashians, following the famous family in a more docuseries-type way and digging more into the lives of each of the family members; and Craig Robinson stars in the new Peacock comedy Killing It, in which he takes a job getting $20,000 for each python he catches in Florida, where the snakes are creating an ecological disaster.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, April 14

Streaming

Fairwood (series debut) — Crackle

The Garcias (series debut) — HBO Max

Not So Pretty (docuseries debut) — HBO Max

Minx (season finale) — HBO Max

Killing It (series debut) — Peacock

Deceit (series debut) — Topic

12 p.m.

Recipe for Change: Standing Up to Antisemitism — YouTube

8 p.m.

CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends — CMT

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Ghosts — CBS

Call Me Kat — Fox

9:30 p.m.

How We Roll — CBS

Welcome to Flatch — Fox

10 p.m.

10:30 p.m.

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News Now

*times are ET and subject to change