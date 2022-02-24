What to Watch podcast: Law & Order is back on the case with its revival debut
Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are back for the Law & Order revival, joined by series newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi.
On the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 midseason-premiere crossover, we learn Owen's (Kevin McKidd) fate after that car he was in slid into a ravine and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) works to save Dr. Hamiton's (Peter Gallagher) life. And the women of Grey's and Station 19 — producer Krista Vernoff and Kasha Foster, and stars Chandra Wilson, Jaina Lee Ortiz, and Barrett Doss — tell us what they're watching.
Meanwhile, on the midseason premiere of Big Sky, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) are still processing Joseph's (Jeff Joseph) death and are looking for revenge, while Max (Madelyn Kientz) and Rachel (T.V. Carpio) confide in Jenny about all of the drugs and money they found.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including an oral history chronicling on-set tensions between Max Max: Fury Road stars Charlize Theron and Tom Hardy, the premiere date for Ozark's final episodes, and the winner of Celebrity Big Brother — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 24
Streaming
Beyond Ed Buck - ALLBLK
Destination Fear: Trail to Terror - Discovery+
Wasteland - Paramount+
Bel-Air - Peacock
Love, Tom (movie) - Paramount+
8 p.m.
Station 19 (midseason premiere) - ABC
Young Sheldon - CBS
Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer - Fox
Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV
Law & Order (reboot debut) - NBC
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al - CBS
9 p.m.
Grey's Anatomy (midseason premiere) - ABC
Ghosts - CBS
Legacies (midseason premiere) - The CW
Call Me Kat - Fox
Undercover Underage (series debut) - Investigation Discovery
Law & Order: SVU - NBC
9:30 p.m.
B Positive - CBS
Pivoting - Fox
10 p.m.
Big Sky (midseason premiere) - ABC
Bull - CBS
Grown-ish - Freeform
Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC
10:30 p.m.
Single Drunk Female - Freeform
*times are ET and subject to change
We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar.
