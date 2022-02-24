What to Watch podcast: Law & Order is back on the case with its revival debut

Sam Waterston and Anthony Anderson are back for the Law & Order revival, joined by series newcomers Jeffrey Donovan, Camryn Manheim, Hugh Dancy, and Odelya Halevi.

On the Grey's Anatomy and Station 19 midseason-premiere crossover, we learn Owen's (Kevin McKidd) fate after that car he was in slid into a ravine and Meredith (Ellen Pompeo) works to save Dr. Hamiton's (Peter Gallagher) life. And the women of Grey's and Station 19 — producer Krista Vernoff and Kasha Foster, and stars Chandra Wilson, Jaina Lee Ortiz, and Barrett Doss — tell us what they're watching.

Meanwhile, on the midseason premiere of Big Sky, Cassie (Kylie Bunbury) and Jenny (Katheryn Winnick) are still processing Joseph's (Jeff Joseph) death and are looking for revenge, while Max (Madelyn Kientz) and Rachel (T.V. Carpio) confide in Jenny about all of the drugs and money they found.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks in EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Wednesday, Feb. 24

Streaming

Beyond Ed Buck - ALLBLK

Destination Fear: Trail to Terror - Discovery+

Wasteland - Paramount+

Bel-Air - Peacock

Love, Tom (movie) - Paramount+

8 p.m.

Station 19 (midseason premiere) - ABC

Young Sheldon - CBS

Joe Millionaire: For Richer or Poorer - Fox

Jersey Shore Family Vacation - MTV

Law & Order (reboot debut) - NBC

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al - CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy (midseason premiere) - ABC

Ghosts - CBS

Legacies (midseason premiere) - The CW

Call Me Kat - Fox

Undercover Underage (series debut) - Investigation Discovery

Law & Order: SVU - NBC

9:30 p.m.

B Positive - CBS

Pivoting - Fox

10 p.m.

Big Sky (midseason premiere) - ABC

Bull - CBS

Grown-ish - Freeform

Law & Order: Organized Crime - NBC

10:30 p.m.

Single Drunk Female - Freeform

*times are ET and subject to change