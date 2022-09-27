What to Watch podcast: La Brea goes AWOL in the '80s

Plus, Niecy Nash shows everyone how it's done on The Rookie: Feds and the truth gets messy on the premiere of Reasonable Doubt.
By EW Staff September 27, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch, Prisonbreak and Lost in Space showrunner Zack Estrin has died at 51. Minnie Driver joins the Witcher-verse as Seanchaí in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the long-awaited trailer for HBO's The Last of Us is here — featuring Melanie Lynskey!

Plus, La Brea season 2 premieres on NBC and it's the debut of new series The Rookie: Feds and Reasonable Doubt.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Tuesday, September 27

Streaming

Reasonable Doubt (series debut) - Hulu

Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (comedy special) - Netflix

Reboot - Hulu

The Patient - Hulu

8 p.m.

The Resident - Fox

FBI - CBS

Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1

Queen Sugar - OWN

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV

Bachelor in Paradise (season premiere) - ABC

9 p.m.

Bobby's Triple Threat (series debut) - Food Network

La Brea (season premiere) - NBC

FBI: International - CBS

Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns - Discovery

Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV

Good Bones - HGTV

10 p.m.

My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC

New Amsterdam - NBC

The Rookie: Feds (series debut) - ABC

Outchef'd (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

FBI: Most Wanted - CBS

10:30 p.m.

The Come Up (season finale) - Freeform (streaming the next day on Hulu)

*times are ET and subject to change

