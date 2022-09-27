What to Watch podcast: La Brea goes AWOL in the '80s
On today's What to Watch, Prisonbreak and Lost in Space showrunner Zack Estrin has died at 51. Minnie Driver joins the Witcher-verse as Seanchaí in Netflix's The Witcher: Blood Origin, and the long-awaited trailer for HBO's The Last of Us is here — featuring Melanie Lynskey!
Plus, La Brea season 2 premieres on NBC and it's the debut of new series The Rookie: Feds and Reasonable Doubt.
What to watch on Tuesday, September 27
Streaming
Reasonable Doubt (series debut) - Hulu
Nick Kroll: Little Big Boy (comedy special) - Netflix
Reboot - Hulu
The Patient - Hulu
8 p.m.
The Resident - Fox
FBI - CBS
Black Ink Crew Chicago - VH1
Queen Sugar - OWN
Teen Mom: The Next Chapter - MTV
Bachelor in Paradise (season premiere) - ABC
9 p.m.
Bobby's Triple Threat (series debut) - Food Network
La Brea (season premiere) - NBC
FBI: International - CBS
Deadliest Catch: The Viking Returns - Discovery
Dark Side of Comedy - VICE TV
Good Bones - HGTV
10 p.m.
My Big Fat Fabulous Life - TLC
New Amsterdam - NBC
The Rookie: Feds (series debut) - ABC
Outchef'd (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
FBI: Most Wanted - CBS
10:30 p.m.
The Come Up (season finale) - Freeform (streaming the next day on Hulu)
*times are ET and subject to change
