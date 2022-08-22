What to Watch podcast: Kevin Can F**k Himself on the final season premiere
Kevin Can F**k Himself for one last season, where Annie Murphy's Allison is attempting to leave Worcester after failing to kill Kevin last season. It's time for hometown dates on The Bachelorette — the traditional four for Rachel, but just three for Gabby. Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle are Running Wild With Bear Grylls on the two-episode season finale.
Plus entertainment headlines — including who almost beat out Miley Cyrus to play Hannah Montana, news about a potential Ally McBeal sequel series and Ferris Bueller spin-off film, Elijah Woods' new role in Yellowjackets season 2, Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education, and the death of fav-favorite Spartacus actor Ioane "John" King — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, Aug. 22
Streaming
Darby and Joan - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
The Bachelorette - ABC
American Ninja Warrior - NBC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
Roswell, New Mexico - The CW
9 p.m.
Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Kevin Can F**k Himself (season premiere) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
SMOTHERED - TLC
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Running Wild With Bear Grylls (special back-to-back episodes/season finale) - National Geographic
10 p.m.
Claim to Fame - ABC
Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime
*times are ET and subject to change
