What to Watch podcast: Kevin Can F**k Himself on the final season premiere

Plus, The Bachelorette's go on their hometown dates, and Anthony Anderson goes skydiving on the season finale of Running Wild With Bear Grylls.
By EW Staff August 22, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
Kevin Can F**k Himself for one last season, where Annie Murphy's Allison is attempting to leave Worcester after failing to kill Kevin last season. It's time for hometown dates on The Bachelorette — the traditional four for Rachel, but just three for Gabby. Anthony Anderson and Rob Riggle are Running Wild With Bear Grylls on the two-episode season finale.

Plus entertainment headlines — including who almost beat out Miley Cyrus to play Hannah Montana, news about a potential Ally McBeal sequel series and Ferris Bueller spin-off film, Elijah Woods' new role in Yellowjackets season 2, Dan Levy joins the cast of Sex Education, and the death of fav-favorite Spartacus actor Ioane "John" King — This Week in Entertainment History, and trivia.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, Aug. 22

Streaming

Darby and Joan - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

The Bachelorette - ABC

American Ninja Warrior - NBC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

Roswell, New Mexico - The CW

9 p.m.

Bobby and Sophie on the Coast (series debut) - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (season premiere) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

SMOTHERED - TLC

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Running Wild With Bear Grylls (special back-to-back episodes/season finale) - National Geographic

10 p.m.

Claim to Fame - ABC

Phrogging: Hider in My House - Lifetime

*times are ET and subject to change

