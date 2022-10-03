What to Watch podcast: Kevin Can F*** Himself one last time, the series finale airs tonight

Plus, tragedy strikes on the season premiere of The Good Doctor and it's spooks galore on the Solar Opposites Halloween Special.
By EW Staff October 03, 2022 at 06:00 AM EDT
On today's What to Watch, Solar Opposites celebrates Halloween, Kevin Can F*** Himself says goodbye, and things go bad on the Good Doctor season premiere.

Plus, trivia, Hollywood History, and entertainment headlines, including Smile's box office success, Wynonna Judd opening up about going on tour without mom Naomi Judd, and more drama for Netflix's Dahmer series.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Monday, October 3

Streaming

Chefs vs. Wild - Hulu

Best in Dough (season finale) - Hulu

Recipes for Love and Murder (season finale) - Acorn TV

8 p.m.

9-1-1 - Fox

Dancing With the Stars - Disney+

The Neighborhood - CBS

The Voice - NBC

90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)

Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1

Bachelor in Paradise - ABC

Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo

8:30 p.m.

Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS

9 p.m.

NCIS - CBS

Love It or List It - HGTV

Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)

Kevin Can F**k Himself (series finale) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)

Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1

Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo

The Cleaning Lady - FOX

10 p.m.

My True Crime Story - VH1

Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+

NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS

Quantum Leap - NBC

The Good Doctor (season premiere) - ABC

*times are ET and subject to change

