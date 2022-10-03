What to Watch podcast: Kevin Can F*** Himself one last time, the series finale airs tonight
On today's What to Watch, Solar Opposites celebrates Halloween, Kevin Can F*** Himself says goodbye, and things go bad on the Good Doctor season premiere.
Plus, trivia, Hollywood History, and entertainment headlines, including Smile's box office success, Wynonna Judd opening up about going on tour without mom Naomi Judd, and more drama for Netflix's Dahmer series.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to watch on Monday, October 3
Streaming
Chefs vs. Wild - Hulu
Best in Dough (season finale) - Hulu
Recipes for Love and Murder (season finale) - Acorn TV
8 p.m.
9-1-1 - Fox
Dancing With the Stars - Disney+
The Neighborhood - CBS
The Voice - NBC
90 Day: The Single Life - TLC (and streaming on Discovery+)
Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta - VH1
Bachelor in Paradise - ABC
Below Deck: Mediterranean - Bravo
8:30 p.m.
Bob Hearts Abishola - CBS
9 p.m.
NCIS - CBS
Love It or List It - HGTV
Halloween Baking Championship - Food Network (and streaming on Discovery+)
Kevin Can F**k Himself (series finale) - AMC (and streaming on AMC+)
Love & Hip Hop: Miami - VH1
Real Girlfriends in Paris - Bravo
The Cleaning Lady - FOX
10 p.m.
My True Crime Story - VH1
Halloween Cookie Challenge - Food Network and discovery+
NCIS: Hawai'i - CBS
Quantum Leap - NBC
The Good Doctor (season premiere) - ABC
*times are ET and subject to change
