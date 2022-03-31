What to Watch podcast: HBO Max's Julia serves up a new take on Julia Child

The legendary French chef gets the limited series treatment, Young Sheldon hits 100 episodes, and more.
By EW Staff March 31, 2022 at 09:30 AM EDT
Advertisement

This week, the film Academy started its disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars; Smith was asked to leave and refused. Bruce Willis' family revealed that the actor has aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities, and that he is stepping away from acting.

Meanwhile, HBO Max debuts the new limited series Julia, about the beginnings of Julia Child's TV show and greater cultural influence; the season finale of Bel-Air wraps up with a surprise visit from Will's estranged dad; and CBS' Young Sheldon celebrates its 100th episode.

Finally, the new sitcom How We Roll debuts, and star Pete Holmes tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including the premiere date for Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, a Spy Kids series reboot, and the death of Sopranos actor Paul Herman — and trivia.

Related content:

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to Watch on Thursday, March 31

Streaming

Inventions That Changed History (doc) — Discovery+

Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart (series debut) — HBO Max

Julia (limited series debut) — HBO Max

First Day (season premiere) — Hulu

Super Pupz (series debut) — Netflix

The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder (series debut) — Paramount+

Bel-Air (season finale) — Peacock

Queendom 2 (series debut) — Rakuten Viki

Wisting (season premiere) — Sundance Now

Movies

MoonshotHBO Max

Night's EndShudder

8 p.m.

Station 19 — ABC

Top Chef — Bravo

Young Sheldon (100th episode) — CBS

WalkerThe CW

MasterChef Junior — Fox

Ex on the Beach (season premiere) — MTV

8:30 p.m.

United States of Al — CBS

9 p.m.

Grey's Anatomy — ABC

Ghosts — CBS

Call Me Kat — Fox

Rat in the Kitchen (series debut) — TBS

Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — WE tv

9:30 p.m.

How We Roll (series debut) — CBS

Welcome to Flatch — Fox

10 p.m.

Big Sky — ABC

Bull — CBS

Atlanta — FX

10:30 p.m.

Meet the Press Reports — NBC News Now

*times are ET and subject to change

We know TV has a lot to offer, be it network, cable, premium channels, or streaming platforms including Netflix, Disney+, Hulu, HBO Max, Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, and others. So EW is here to help, guiding you every single day to the things that should be on your radar. Be sure to listen/subscribe to our What to Watch podcast on Apple PodcastsSpotifyPlayer FM, or wherever you listen to your favorite podcasts, or via your own voice-controlled smart-speaker (Alexa, Google Home).

Comments

© Copyright EW.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://ew.com