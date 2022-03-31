What to Watch podcast: HBO Max's Julia serves up a new take on Julia Child
This week, the film Academy started its disciplinary proceedings against Will Smith after he slapped Chris Rock at Sunday's Oscars; Smith was asked to leave and refused. Bruce Willis' family revealed that the actor has aphasia, which affects his cognitive abilities, and that he is stepping away from acting.
Meanwhile, HBO Max debuts the new limited series Julia, about the beginnings of Julia Child's TV show and greater cultural influence; the season finale of Bel-Air wraps up with a surprise visit from Will's estranged dad; and CBS' Young Sheldon celebrates its 100th episode.
Finally, the new sitcom How We Roll debuts, and star Pete Holmes tells us what he's watching. Plus, entertainment headlines — including the premiere date for Game of Thrones prequel series House of the Dragon, a Spy Kids series reboot, and the death of Sopranos actor Paul Herman — and trivia.
Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.
What to Watch on Thursday, March 31
Streaming
Inventions That Changed History (doc) — Discovery+
Brené Brown: Atlas of the Heart (series debut) — HBO Max
Julia (limited series debut) — HBO Max
First Day (season premiere) — Hulu
Super Pupz (series debut) — Netflix
The Fairly Oddparents: Fairly Odder (series debut) — Paramount+
Queendom 2 (series debut) — Rakuten Viki
Wisting (season premiere) — Sundance Now
Movies
Moonshot — HBO Max
Night's End — Shudder
8 p.m.
Young Sheldon (100th episode) — CBS
Ex on the Beach (season premiere) — MTV
8:30 p.m.
United States of Al — CBS
9 p.m.
Ghosts — CBS
Call Me Kat — Fox
Rat in the Kitchen (series debut) — TBS
Marriage Boot Camp: Hip Hop Edition (season premiere) — WE tv
9:30 p.m.
How We Roll (series debut) — CBS
Welcome to Flatch — Fox
10 p.m.
10:30 p.m.
Meet the Press Reports — NBC News Now
*times are ET and subject to change
