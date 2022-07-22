What to Watch podcast: We won't say Nope to watching Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster
Jordan Peele delivers his latest movie, Nope, a sci-fi-horror story starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings on a desert ranch contending with terror on the ground and in the skies above. Dwayne Johnson serves as the first-ever master of ceremonies for Discovery's Shark Week. Billy Porter makes his feature directorial debut with Anything's Possible, about a trans high school student who has a meet-cute with a popular senior.
Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas star in the movie The Gray Man, about a spy caught up in a global conspiracy. And on the new episode of Evil, Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, and Aasif Mandvi are investigating cults.
Plus, entertainment headlines — including why Kate McKinnon decided it was time to leave Saturday Night Live; the Kennedy Center announces its 2022 group of honorees, including George Clooney; and Sarah Michelle Gellar's new role in the world of Teen Wolf — our Sound Bite of the Week from the latest episode of The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, and trivia.
What to watch on Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24
FRIDAY
Streaming
Best Foot Forward (series debut) - Apple TV+
Trying (season premiere) - Apple TV+
The Gray Man (movie) - Netflix
State of Happiness (season premiere) - Topic
Anything's Possible (movie) - Amazon Prime Video
Blown Away (season premiere) - Netflix
Forever Summer: Hamptons (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video
Black Bird - Apple TV+
Conjuring Kesha - discovery+
Top Gear America - MotorTrend+
For All Mankind - Apple TV+
Loot - Apple TV+
Physical - Apple TV+
RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+
Movies
The Nan Movie - VOD, theaters
9 p.m.
César Millán: Better Human Better Dog (season premiere) - National Geographic
11 p.m.
The Rehearsal - HBO
SATURDAY
Streaming
Love Island UK - Hulu
8 p.m.
History of the World: The Rise of Empires - Smithsonian Channel
Say Yes to the Dress - TLC
9 p.m.
Flowers in the Attic: The Origin - Lifetime
Steal This House - HGTV
10 p.m.
Black Love (season premiere) - OWN
SUNDAY
90 Day Fiancé: UK (series premiere) - Discovery+
Blood & Treasure - Paramount+
Evil - Paramount+
6 a.m.
Shark Week 2022 kickoff - Discovery
7 p.m.
Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC
8 p.m.
Celebrity Family Feud - ABC
Biography: WWE Legends - A&E
90 Day Fiancé - TLC
9 p.m.
Westworld - HBO
Women Who Rock - EPIX
The Final Straw - ABC
Renovation Island (season premiere) - HGTV
Colosseum (docuseries debut) - History
9:15 p.m.
Married to Medicine - Bravo
10 p.m.
WWE Rivals - A&E
Supreme Team (season finale) - Showtime
The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)
Crazy Rich Ancients - History
11 p.m.
WWE Smack Talk - A&E
*times are ET and subject to change
