Plus, the action-packed The Gray Man hits Netflix, Anything's Possible if you just believe, and more weekend picks.

What to Watch podcast: We won't say Nope to watching Jordan Peele's latest blockbuster

Jordan Peele delivers his latest movie, Nope, a sci-fi-horror story starring Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya as siblings on a desert ranch contending with terror on the ground and in the skies above. Dwayne Johnson serves as the first-ever master of ceremonies for Discovery's Shark Week. Billy Porter makes his feature directorial debut with Anything's Possible, about a trans high school student who has a meet-cute with a popular senior.

Ryan Gosling, Chris Evans, and Ana De Armas star in the movie The Gray Man, about a spy caught up in a global conspiracy. And on the new episode of Evil, Mike Colter, Katja Herbers, and Aasif Mandvi are investigating cults.

Hear more on all of today's must-see picks on EW's What to Watch podcast, hosted by Gerrad Hall.

What to watch on Friday, July 22 to Sunday, July 24

FRIDAY

Streaming

Best Foot Forward (series debut) - Apple TV+

Trying (season premiere) - Apple TV+

The Gray Man (movie) - Netflix

State of Happiness (season premiere) - Topic

Anything's Possible (movie) - Amazon Prime Video

Blown Away (season premiere) - Netflix

Forever Summer: Hamptons (series debut) - Amazon Prime Video

Black Bird - Apple TV+

Conjuring Kesha - discovery+

Top Gear America - MotorTrend+

For All Mankind - Apple TV+

Loot - Apple TV+

Physical - Apple TV+

RuPaul's Drag Race All Stars - Paramount+

Movies

The Nan Movie - VOD, theaters

9 p.m.

César Millán: Better Human Better Dog (season premiere) - National Geographic

11 p.m.

The Rehearsal - HBO

SATURDAY

Streaming

Love Island UK - Hulu

8 p.m.

History of the World: The Rise of Empires - Smithsonian Channel

Say Yes to the Dress - TLC

9 p.m.

Flowers in the Attic: The Origin - Lifetime

Steal This House - HGTV

10 p.m.

Black Love (season premiere) - OWN

SUNDAY

90 Day Fiancé: UK (series premiere) - Discovery+

Blood & Treasure - Paramount+

Evil - Paramount+

6 a.m.

Shark Week 2022 kickoff - Discovery

7 p.m.

Who Do You Think You Are? - NBC

8 p.m.

Celebrity Family Feud - ABC

Biography: WWE Legends - A&E

90 Day Fiancé - TLC

9 p.m.

Westworld - HBO

Women Who Rock - EPIX

The Final Straw - ABC

Renovation Island (season premiere) - HGTV

Colosseum (docuseries debut) - History

9:15 p.m.

Married to Medicine - Bravo

10 p.m.

WWE Rivals - A&E

Supreme Team (season finale) - Showtime

The Anarchists - HBO (and streaming on HBO Max)

Crazy Rich Ancients - History

11 p.m.

WWE Smack Talk - A&E

*times are ET and subject to change